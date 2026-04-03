Mother Of Two Stamped To Death By Husband In Bengaluru's Nagasandra, Rs 2 Lakh Dispute Behind Crime

A 40‐year‐old civil contractor was arrested on Thursday after allegedly killing his wife at their residence in Nagasandra during a dispute over money. Bengaluru Police said the accused, identified as Dhariyappa, attacked his 35‐year‐old wife, Kavya D, following an argument about ₹2 lakh in cash.

Investigators revealed that Dhariyappa had kept the money at home to purchase construction materials. Kavya reportedly took the amount intending to hand it over to her elder brother. When she refused to return it, Dhariyappa allegedly struck her on the head. After she collapsed, he is said to have stamped on her neck, leading to her death.

Neighbours Alerted Police After Commotion

The incident occurred around 12.30 pm when the couple's children were outside. Neighbours, hearing the disturbance, rushed into the house and found Kavya lying dead. They immediately informed the police. Officers from Peenya station arrived quickly, though Dhariyappa had fled the scene. He was later apprehended, according to an investigating officer.

Authorities confirmed that a case of murder has been registered. Kavya, a homemaker and mother of two, was described by neighbours as quiet and devoted to her family. Bengaluru Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crime.