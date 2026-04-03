Delhi Police's AATS Nabs 'Chenu Gang' Member With Illegal Arms

Chenu Gang Member Arrested with Illegal Arms

The Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) East District of Delhi Police has arrested an individual on Friday for illegal possession of arms and ammunition. Acting on specific and real-time intelligence, the police team apprehended the accused before he could carry out any criminal activity.

According to the Delhi Police, a special team was constituted for the operation. Based on credible information regarding the movement of a suspicious individual linked to the "Chenu Gang," the police laid a trap and successfully apprehended him. Upon search, one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Interrogation Reveals Robbery Plot and Further Leads

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is an active member of the "Chenu Gang" and provides logistical support to its members. He was in contact with one Shezad, an active robber involved in several recent robbery incidents in Delhi. Shezad was earlier arrested by Shahdara District Police on 22 March 2026 and was sent to judicial custody. Currently, he is on police remand in connection with FIR dated 17 March 2026 registered at PS Krishna Nagar, Delhi.

The Delhi Police said that the accused further revealed that he was roaming in the area with the intention of committing robbery at gunpoint, which was successfully thwarted due to timely police action. In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 199/26 dated April 1, 2026, under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at PS New Ashok Nagar, and further investigation is underway. Police are making efforts to trace the source of the illegal weapon and dismantle the supply network.

Previous Gang-Related Arrest by Special Cell

Earlier in January, an active member of the notorious Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang was arrested by the Delhi police in connection with an Arms Act case, officials said.

According to the Delhi Police, the absconding accused was identified as Manoj Rathee. The arrest was made by a team of the Special Cell of the New Delhi Range (NDR) of the Delhi police. The arrest was made under Section 25(8) of the Arms Act. (ANI)

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