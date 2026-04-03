Operation Kavach 13.0: Delhi Police Seize Cocaine Worth Rs 10 Crore Nigerian Syndicate Busted

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) In a significant success under Operation Kavach 13.0, the Special Staff of South District has apprehended a key member of a drug trafficking syndicate and seized 1.031 kg of high-quality cocaine, valued at approximately Rs 10 crore in the international market.

The accused, identified as John Chibuike (35), a Nigerian national residing at H. No. T-36/2, 4th Floor, Mahiransh Mansion, Ward No. 06, Islam Colony, Mehrauli, New Delhi, was actively involved in supplying cocaine across South and South-East Delhi. He had reportedly expanded his network extensively in recent months.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding a Nigerian national engaged in cocaine trafficking, a dedicated team of Special Staff, South District, was constituted on March 30. The team was led by Inspector Anuj Kumar, In-Charge of Special Staff, under the supervision of ACP (HQ) Abhinendra Jain.

Through a combination of manual and technical surveillance, the team successfully tracked the suspect and conducted a raid at his residence in Islam Colony, Mehrauli. During the operation, the accused was apprehended, and 1031 grams (1.031 kg) of fine-quality cocaine was recovered from his possession. The seizure is considered a major blow to the drug supply chain operating in the region.

The operation was carried out by a team comprising Sub Inspector Amit Grewal, SI Manish Phogat, Head Constable Akshay, HC Rakesh, HC Santvir, HC Manish, Constable Ankit, and Ct Surender, whose coordinated efforts ensured the success of the mission.

During preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had been involved in narcotics trafficking for a considerable period. He was previously implicated in a case registered under FIR No. 359/2022 under Sections 22/25/29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Preet Vihar.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Police Station Mehrauli, and further investigation is underway. Police officials stated that efforts are being made to dismantle the entire drug syndicate, trace the supply chain, and identify associates linked to interstate and international networks.

The South District Police continue their sustained crackdown on narcotics under Operation Kavach 13.0, reaffirming their commitment to curbing drug-related crimes.