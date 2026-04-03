'Provokes People, Instigates Them': Ram Kripal Yadav Hits Out At Asaduddin Owaisi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Friday criticised All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, accusing him of instigating the public with provocative statements.

Speaking to IANS, Minister Yadav said:“Owaisi provokes people and instigates them -- this seems to be all he does...like he has opened a shop and is sitting. The public will not fall for his provocations. The Bharatiya Janata Party government, under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, is working for the welfare of the people and will continue to do so. Every religion, caste, and people have trusted Himanta Biswa Sarma, and it is sure that the BJP will form the government.”

The Minister's remarks come in response to recent comments by Owaisi, who had taken a dig at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over alleged bulldozer actions in the state. During a poll rally in Guwahati, Owaisi emphasised the need for a strong political response from the Muslim community.

“The situation is very bad. And this situation demands that the Muslim community's leadership through the AIUDF is strengthened to tackle the oppressive forces. In a democracy, merely raising slogans does not work. We have to ensure, through voting, that a clear message is sent to Himanta Biswa Sarma about his regressive politics,” Owaisi said.

He further urged voters to remain united:“We have to remain united to stop this. You must respond by voting on the day of the elections. In a democracy, your vote is a powerful weapon -- use your conscience and political awareness.”

Ram Kripal Yadav's comments reflect the BJP's attempt to counter Owaisi's messaging ahead of the upcoming elections, highlighting the ruling party's narrative of governance and public welfare. Yadav emphasised that Himanta Biswa Sarma enjoys the trust of people across all religions and castes, signalling confidence in the BJP's prospects in Assam.

The Assam Assembly elections are scheduled on April 9 to elect representatives for all 126 seats in the state legislature. Vote counting will take place on May 4, when the results will be officially announced by the Election Commission.