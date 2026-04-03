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Oak Lawn UMC: 'We Are Here To Stay-We Are Here For Good'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to its historic home at the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road with a clear message to the community:
We are here to stay. We are here for good.
For generations, Oak Lawn UMC has served as a spiritual home and a center of community care in Dallas. That commitment continues today through ministries that feed the hungry, clothe those in need, welcome the stranger, and advocate for the dignity of all people.
“We are here for good-not just as a statement of permanence, but as a commitment to the common good,” said Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison, pastor of Oak Lawn UMC.“Everything we do is rooted in caring for our neighbors and building a more just and compassionate community.”
The church recently completed a significant restoration of its historic, landmarked sanctuary, as well as improvements to the building exterior and surrounding landscape-ensuring that this sacred space will continue to serve the community for generations to come.
At the same time, church leadership has recognized an opportunity to steward its resources more effectively for the future. Portions of the property-including the parking lot and western section of the site-represent underutilized real estate that could be thoughtfully redeveloped in ways that both serve the neighborhood and sustain the church's mission.
To that end, Oak Lawn UMC is seeking a development partner who understands the church's unique role in the Oak Lawn community and shares its vision for responsible, community-oriented growth. Potential redevelopment could include a mix of retail, office, multi-family, or loft residential space across approximately 55,000 square feet, including 18,000 square feet of adaptive reuse.
“This is about faithful stewardship,” said Griffin-Allison.“We are exploring how to use what we've been entrusted with in ways that strengthen our ministries and ensure we can continue showing up for this community long into the future.”
The church has engaged Eliza Solender of Solender/Hall, Inc. and Noreen Mehdi Weathers of CBRE to guide conversations with potential partners.
Oak Lawn UMC is committed to working with a partner who will be not only a developer, but a good neighbor-one who shares a vision for a vibrant, inclusive, and thriving Oak Lawn community.
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About Oak Lawn United Methodist Church
Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is a historic, justice-seeking congregation in the heart of Dallas committed to radical hospitality, inclusive community, and love of neighbor. For decades OLUMC has been a spiritual home for LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, and those seeking a faith rooted in compassion and action. Through worship, outreach, and partnerships across the city, the church strives to embody a gospel that welcomes all and works for the flourishing of every person.
We are here to stay. We are here for good.
For generations, Oak Lawn UMC has served as a spiritual home and a center of community care in Dallas. That commitment continues today through ministries that feed the hungry, clothe those in need, welcome the stranger, and advocate for the dignity of all people.
“We are here for good-not just as a statement of permanence, but as a commitment to the common good,” said Rev. Rachel Griffin-Allison, pastor of Oak Lawn UMC.“Everything we do is rooted in caring for our neighbors and building a more just and compassionate community.”
The church recently completed a significant restoration of its historic, landmarked sanctuary, as well as improvements to the building exterior and surrounding landscape-ensuring that this sacred space will continue to serve the community for generations to come.
At the same time, church leadership has recognized an opportunity to steward its resources more effectively for the future. Portions of the property-including the parking lot and western section of the site-represent underutilized real estate that could be thoughtfully redeveloped in ways that both serve the neighborhood and sustain the church's mission.
To that end, Oak Lawn UMC is seeking a development partner who understands the church's unique role in the Oak Lawn community and shares its vision for responsible, community-oriented growth. Potential redevelopment could include a mix of retail, office, multi-family, or loft residential space across approximately 55,000 square feet, including 18,000 square feet of adaptive reuse.
“This is about faithful stewardship,” said Griffin-Allison.“We are exploring how to use what we've been entrusted with in ways that strengthen our ministries and ensure we can continue showing up for this community long into the future.”
The church has engaged Eliza Solender of Solender/Hall, Inc. and Noreen Mehdi Weathers of CBRE to guide conversations with potential partners.
Oak Lawn UMC is committed to working with a partner who will be not only a developer, but a good neighbor-one who shares a vision for a vibrant, inclusive, and thriving Oak Lawn community.
###
About Oak Lawn United Methodist Church
Oak Lawn United Methodist Church is a historic, justice-seeking congregation in the heart of Dallas committed to radical hospitality, inclusive community, and love of neighbor. For decades OLUMC has been a spiritual home for LGBTQ+ people, immigrants, and those seeking a faith rooted in compassion and action. Through worship, outreach, and partnerships across the city, the church strives to embody a gospel that welcomes all and works for the flourishing of every person.
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