Raza Murad Posts His Baby Picture With Mother On Her 98Th Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Liaqat Jahan Begum, on her 98th birth anniversary, remembering her as his greatest blessing and reflecting on the irreplaceable role of a mother in one's life.

Raza, who began his career in film with Ek Nazar in 1972, took to Instagram and shared an old but restored picture of his mother from her younger days holding on the actor, when he was just an infant.

“Today is my late mother,liaqat jahan begum's 98th birth anniversary.(3.4.1928-12.11.2007). The infant in her arms is your friend,Raza Murad,” Raza wrote in the caption section.

Remembering her as his biggest blessing, Raza reflected on the irreplaceable role of a mother in one's life. He also echoed the timeless saying that God created mothers because he could not be everywhere, adding that while everything else can be found in the world, a mother cannot be replaced.

He concluded:“Needless to say,mother is the biggest blessing of the almighty on this planet earth is a saying"god could not be everywhere,therefore he created mothers"which is so very true kuchh mil jata hai is duniya mein,maa nahin milti.”

Since the 1980s, Raza has primarily appeared in supporting roles as a father, uncle, or villain.

With a distinctive baritone voice, one of his memorable roles as a character actor was the despondent poet in 1973's Namak Haraam with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna.

He had significant roles in successful Bollywood films such as Raj Kapoor's Prem Rog, Henna and Ram Teri Ganga Maili as well as Khud-daar, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Pyar Ka Mandir, Aankhen, Mohra, and Gupt.

He appeared in 1993's Ek Hi Raasta with Ajay Devgn as a terrorist who attempts to rule India. Murad played a supporting role in Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar.

Raza starred in several Punjabi films, including Jatt Punjabi. He acted in Dharam Jeet appeared in the TV series Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actor has appeared in several Telugu films, including Indra (2002).

He played Jalal-ud-din Khalji in the 2018 romantic period drama Padmaavat.