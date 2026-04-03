403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
360 Venture Collective Expands Portfolio Execution Platform Announces Strategic Collaboration With Buentrip Ventures
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 360 Venture Collective, an integrated venture operating platform focused on capital-efficient growth and execution-aligned outcomes, and BuenTrip Ventures announce a strategic collaboration to strengthen technical leadership and execution support across portfolio companies.
As part of this collaboration, Fernando Rivera, Managing Partner at BuenTrip Ventures, will serve as Acting CTO – Venture Portfolio at 360 Venture Collective, contributing to technical leadership across the platform.
Fernando has over 25 years of experience as a VC, co-founder, and CTO, including co-leading two companies through successful exits, including the acquisition of ETF by Cboe Global Markets.
Through this collaboration, Fernando will work with portfolio companies as a senior operating partner, with a focus on:
technology and product strategy, technical infrastructure and engineering execution, product development and cost-efficient scaling, technical team building and vendor strategy, and technology diligence and investor readiness. Initial work will include development of structured portfolio support resources aligned with 360 Venture Collective's execution-focused platform.
A Partnership Built on Shared Conviction
360 Venture Collective aligns capital, infrastructure, and ecosystem support to improve outcomes across venture-backed companies. The model reflects a shift in private markets where execution capability increasingly determines performance alongside capital access.
BuenTrip Ventures brings experience in early-stage ecosystem development, technical leadership, and founder support, complementing 360 Venture Collective's activated leadership approach.
The collaboration reflects 360 Venture Collective's continued focus on building execution capability within its platform as private market conditions evolve.
About 360 Venture Collective
360 Venture Collective is an integrated venture operating platform that invests in and scales undercapitalized venture-backed companies through disciplined capital deployment, execution-aligned operational support, and activated leadership longevity tools. The platform combines investment strategy, infrastructure, and advisory collaboration to support capital-efficient growth and diversified pathways to liquidity.
About BuenTrip Ventures
BuenTrip Ventures is a community-powered early-stage investment firm created to back technology founders from day one. After more than a decade of building the ecosystem from the ground up, BuenTrip brings more than financial capital - connecting founders with an active community, hands-on knowledge, and early capital to help them build world-class technology companies, no matter where they start. BuenTrip invests in founders who give back, build with purpose, and elevate the ecosystem.
Media Contact:
360 Venture Collective
hello@360VentureCollective
As part of this collaboration, Fernando Rivera, Managing Partner at BuenTrip Ventures, will serve as Acting CTO – Venture Portfolio at 360 Venture Collective, contributing to technical leadership across the platform.
Fernando has over 25 years of experience as a VC, co-founder, and CTO, including co-leading two companies through successful exits, including the acquisition of ETF by Cboe Global Markets.
Through this collaboration, Fernando will work with portfolio companies as a senior operating partner, with a focus on:
technology and product strategy, technical infrastructure and engineering execution, product development and cost-efficient scaling, technical team building and vendor strategy, and technology diligence and investor readiness. Initial work will include development of structured portfolio support resources aligned with 360 Venture Collective's execution-focused platform.
A Partnership Built on Shared Conviction
360 Venture Collective aligns capital, infrastructure, and ecosystem support to improve outcomes across venture-backed companies. The model reflects a shift in private markets where execution capability increasingly determines performance alongside capital access.
BuenTrip Ventures brings experience in early-stage ecosystem development, technical leadership, and founder support, complementing 360 Venture Collective's activated leadership approach.
The collaboration reflects 360 Venture Collective's continued focus on building execution capability within its platform as private market conditions evolve.
About 360 Venture Collective
360 Venture Collective is an integrated venture operating platform that invests in and scales undercapitalized venture-backed companies through disciplined capital deployment, execution-aligned operational support, and activated leadership longevity tools. The platform combines investment strategy, infrastructure, and advisory collaboration to support capital-efficient growth and diversified pathways to liquidity.
About BuenTrip Ventures
BuenTrip Ventures is a community-powered early-stage investment firm created to back technology founders from day one. After more than a decade of building the ecosystem from the ground up, BuenTrip brings more than financial capital - connecting founders with an active community, hands-on knowledge, and early capital to help them build world-class technology companies, no matter where they start. BuenTrip invests in founders who give back, build with purpose, and elevate the ecosystem.
Media Contact:
360 Venture Collective
hello@360VentureCollective
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment