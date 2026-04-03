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Angela Mia Dilorenzo And Rick Devereux Detail Strategic Approach For Northern Michigan Property Sales
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Angela Mia DiLorenzo and Rick Devereux, affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate, are providing a strategic approach for the sale and acquisition of distinctive properties across Traverse City and Northern Michigan. With a combined 34 years of experience, Angela contributes 26 years while Rick adds 8 years, focusing on luxury real estate within the region. Their work emphasizes a tailored strategy for waterfront homes, legacy estates, and unique acreage properties.
The advisors specialize in positioning properties to attract specific buyers and helping clients understand the comprehensive value of Northern Michigan lifestyle homes. DiLorenzo, who holds licenses in both Michigan and Florida, brings extensive market knowledge and negotiation expertise. Devereux manages marketing strategy and digital exposure, guiding clients through the buying and selling processes. Together, they have refined the launch strategy for their listings, leveraging both established experience and contemporary marketing techniques.
A key aspect of their methodology involves intentionally limiting their active listings to provide concierge-level attention to each property. This approach includes refined photography, detailed storytelling, and targeted buyer outreach designed to highlight the unique lifestyle and value propositions of each home. Further demonstrating her expertise, Angela is the author of "Michigan Residential Real Estate The Basics," a book available on Amazon that assists homeowners in navigating the real estate process and maximizing property value. Their strategic impact was recently observed with a waterfront home that had previously struggled on the market; their revised approach led to renewed interest and a successful sale.
"We believe that every distinctive property has a unique story, and our role is to ensure that story is told effectively to the right audience," said Angela Mia DiLorenzo. "Our focus is on honoring the legacy and lifestyle represented by these homes, ensuring each transaction reflects their true value."
For more information about their strategic real estate services in Northern Michigan, visit Michigan Lifestyle Homes. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate serves clients across Michigan, offering comprehensive real estate solutions backed by local expertise and a national network.
The advisors specialize in positioning properties to attract specific buyers and helping clients understand the comprehensive value of Northern Michigan lifestyle homes. DiLorenzo, who holds licenses in both Michigan and Florida, brings extensive market knowledge and negotiation expertise. Devereux manages marketing strategy and digital exposure, guiding clients through the buying and selling processes. Together, they have refined the launch strategy for their listings, leveraging both established experience and contemporary marketing techniques.
A key aspect of their methodology involves intentionally limiting their active listings to provide concierge-level attention to each property. This approach includes refined photography, detailed storytelling, and targeted buyer outreach designed to highlight the unique lifestyle and value propositions of each home. Further demonstrating her expertise, Angela is the author of "Michigan Residential Real Estate The Basics," a book available on Amazon that assists homeowners in navigating the real estate process and maximizing property value. Their strategic impact was recently observed with a waterfront home that had previously struggled on the market; their revised approach led to renewed interest and a successful sale.
"We believe that every distinctive property has a unique story, and our role is to ensure that story is told effectively to the right audience," said Angela Mia DiLorenzo. "Our focus is on honoring the legacy and lifestyle represented by these homes, ensuring each transaction reflects their true value."
For more information about their strategic real estate services in Northern Michigan, visit Michigan Lifestyle Homes. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate serves clients across Michigan, offering comprehensive real estate solutions backed by local expertise and a national network.
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