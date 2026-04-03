Cooperation Between Ukraine And The Netherlands Becoming More Systematic, Regular, And Deeper Deputy PM Kachka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

“Holding the conference in Breda is both a symbolic and a practical step. Cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands is becoming systematic, regular, and increasingly deeper. At the same time, the partnership between Lviv and Breda clearly reflects the very logic of our relations: it is a connection between governments, municipalities, institutions, businesses, and our citizens. And we see that this is already producing concrete results. In particular, on the sidelines of the business forum held as part of this year's Conference, agreements were reached between the Odesa branch of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and the Port of Rotterdam, opening up new opportunities for the restoration and modernization of port infrastructure. This conference is part of expanding bilateral cooperation to support reforms in Ukraine and prepare our country for membership in the European Union,” he said.

He also added that“we expect to deepen cooperation in at least four key areas: rule of law and accountability, agriculture, energy, and social policy. In each of these areas, there are already concrete developments and plans to expand cooperation.”

Kachka noted that, more broadly, Ukraine expects two types of outcomes: first, new or continued mechanisms for institutional cooperation, exchange of experience, and technical assistance; and second, clear signals to businesses and investors that Ukraine is a reliable partner worth engaging with now for the long term.

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Photo: Taras Kachka / Facebook