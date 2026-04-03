Bangladesh High Commissioner Meets Indian Army Chief On Defence Ties

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, held talks on defence collaboration with Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi. Hamidullah and Dwivedi deliberated on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, including joint training initiatives.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, "H.E. Mr M Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. During the interaction, they deliberated on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, including joint training initiatives. They also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration aimed at promoting regional peace and security."

Enduring Indo-Bangladesh Ties Underscored

In a post on X, Hamidullah said, "Pleased to meet Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (Indian Army), at South Block; and reflected on Bangladesh-India ties, including defence collaboration."

Earlier on March 27, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh underscored the enduring strength of Indo-Bangladesh ties, describing the partnership as strategic and people-focused and both resilient and forward-looking while addressing the National Day Reception marking the 56th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh at the Bangladesh High Commission in the national capital.

In his remarks on Thursday, Singh highlighted shared history, deep cultural bonds and India's commitment to cooperation with its eastern neighbour. Addressing Hamidullah, dignitaries and members of the diplomatic community, Singh said Bangladesh's Independence Day "stands as a testament to the spirit of self-determination and the extraordinary resilience" of the Bangladeshi people and also paid tribute to the profound shared legacy of the 1971 Liberation War and reaffirmed India's support for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

"Bangladesh's Independence Day marks a defining moment in our shared history. It stands as a testament to the spirit of self-determination and the extraordinary resilience of our peoples. The Liberation War of 1971 and the immense sacrifices made in the struggle against exploitation, oppression, and hatred remain a shared legacy for India and Bangladesh. These profound bonds of solidarity continue to underpin our bilateral partnership, which is grounded in trust, shared values, and a common commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region," the MoS said. (ANI)

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