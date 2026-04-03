Hyderabad Shocker: Newlywed Techie From Bihar Hangs Self Over 'Dowry Harassment'

A 26-year-old software professional from Bihar was found dead at her residence in Miyapur, Hyderabad, in what police suspect to be a case of suicide, over alleged domestic harassment. According to PTI, the woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall of her apartment on Wednesday, - first noticed by her husband.

"On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and conducted inquiry," a police official said.

A case has been registered at Miyapur Police Station based on a complaint filed by the woman's family. Her husband has since been taken into custody as probe continues.

Police revealed that the woman, originally from Bihar, had met a man from Madhya Pradesh through social media in 2020. The couple had been in a live-in relationship for five years.

"In February this year, they got married in Patna in the presence of their family members. After marriage, the couple were staying in an apartment in Miyapur here," the official added.

They say tensions had escalated in recent weeks, with the husband reportedly subjecting the woman to mental harassment over additional dowry demands.

"Further, the woman's husband, who set up a start-up company, was also harassing her family members to invest in his firm," police said.

"Unable to bear the harassment, she died by suicide," the official said, based on preliminary investigation. The accused has been apprehended and further investigation is underway, police added.