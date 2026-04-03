Stalin To Campaign In Tirunelveli Today As DMK Intensifies South TN Push

MENAFN - IANS) Tirunelveli, April 3 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to campaign in Tirunelveli on Friday, marking a key leg of the DMK-led alliance's intensified outreach in southern Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

According to his itinerary, Stalin will depart from Chennai at around 4.50 p.m. and arrive in Thoothukudi by flight. From there, he will travel by road to Tirunelveli, where he will address a major public meeting at the Nellai South Bypass.

The rally is expected to draw significant crowds as the DMK steps up its campaign in the final days of electioneering.

At the Tirunelveli meeting, Stalin will campaign in support of several key candidates of the DMK and its allies. These include Assembly Speaker Appavu, who is contesting from Radhapuram, sitting MLA Abdul Wahab from Palayamkottai, and Subramanian from the Tirunelveli constituency.

In addition, he will canvass support for Congress candidates contesting in Nanguneri and Ambasamudram, highlighting the coordinated efforts of alliance partners in the region.

The Chief Minister's visit comes in the backdrop of the DMK finalising its seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners and announcing its list of candidates.

Stalin had recently unveiled the party's candidates, formally kickstarting an aggressive statewide campaign aimed at retaining power.

Following the Tirunelveli event, Stalin will proceed to Kanyakumari, where he is scheduled to stay overnight.

On Saturday at 9 a.m., he will participate in another public meeting in the district, continuing his efforts to mobilise voter support for the alliance. Later in the day, the Chief Minister will travel to Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district to address a public gathering.

At this event, he will campaign for DMK candidates Manoj Pandian (Alangulam), Raja MLA (Vasudevanallur), and Kalai Kathiravan (Tenkasi), along with MDMK candidate Rajendran from Kadayam. He is also expected to extend support to the Congress candidate contesting from Sankarankovil.

With only a few days left for polling, Stalin's packed campaign schedule underscores the DMK-led alliance's strategy to consolidate its base and maximise voter outreach across southern districts in the crucial final phase.