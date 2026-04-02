Veer Pahariya Wishes Brother Shikhar On Birthday With Childhood Pics Featuring Grandfather Sushil Kumar Shinde

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Actor Veer Pahariya took a nostalgic trip down memory lane on the 3rd of April, as he wished his brother Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday, followed by a series of adorable childhood pictures on his social media account.

Sharing the unseen throwback moments, Veer posted a heartwarming picture from their early years that shows the two brothers at a birthday celebration, dressed in bright red dungarees.

The post was accompanied by a simple“Happy” sticker.

In another picture, the siblings are seen as babies in a close-up frame, and was captioned as 'birthday.'

One of the standout pictures shared by Veer also featured veteran politician Sushil Kumar Shinde.

In the photograph, Sushil Kumar Shinde is seen warmly holding the hands of the two young boys. For the picture, Veer wrote,“To You.'

For the uninitiated, both Veer and Shikhar are grandchildren of Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Their mother is the daughter of the former minister.

Earlier in the day, actress Khushi Kapoor also shared a picture on her social media account to wish Shikhar on his birthday.

Khushi wrote,“Happy birthday to my favourite person @shikharpahariya.”

The picture featured a Polaroid-style photograph of Shikhar hugging Khushi warmly.

Talking about Veer, on the professional front, has been trained in acting and made his much-anticipated Bollywood debut with Sky Force released in (2024) alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

The actor was the receiving end of multiple trolls for a particular dance step of his in the same movie.

Talking about Shikhar Pahariya, as per reports, has been dating actress Janhvi Kapoor for quite a few years now.

Though neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has publicly confirmed their relationship, but their frequent public appearances, social media posts for one another, and affectionate gestures speak volumes of their close bond.

–IANS

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