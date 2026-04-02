Joint Statement Of The 15Th U.S.-Italy Joint Commission Meeting On Science And Technology Cooperation

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States hosted the Republic of Italy in Washington, D.C., on April 1-2 for the 15th U.S.-Italy Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) on Science and Technology Cooperation. The State Department's Senior Bureau Official for European and Eurasian Affairs, Brendan Hanrahan, co-chaired the meeting with Italy's Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Maria Tripodi.

The delegations used this JCM to commit to deepening cooperation in quantum sciences, high‐performance computing and artificial intelligence, fission and fusion energy, biotechnology, and advanced materials. The two sides decided to promote joint research, researcher exchanges, shared infrastructure, and public‐private partnerships. They also highlighted their shared interest in reinforcing research security in critical technologies and helping partners adopt similar practices to protect innovation.

To advance these objectives Italy announced significant funding for strategic joint research projects in 2027–2028 in identified priority areas, opening avenues for U.S. research entities to compete for high‐value collaborations with their Italian counterparts. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a close scientific and technology partnership that drives U.S. and Italian innovation, supports jobs and mutual economic growth, and delivers tangible benefits to both peoples.