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2026 KIA K4 AND EV9 EARN 2026 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARDS
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Two additional honors bring Kia's 2026 IIHS TSP+ total to four models
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2026 Kia K4
2026 EV9
2026 Sorento (models built after September 2025)
2026 Sportage (models built after May 2025)
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