Recurpost Launches Paid Ads: Social Media Scheduler Adds Facebook And Instagram Ad Campaigns To Its Dashboard

MENAFN - GetNews)



"RecurPost paid ads feature for social media platforms."RecurPost has launched Paid Ads, a built-in advertising feature that converts high-engagement organic posts into paid Facebook and Instagram campaigns directly from the RecurPost dashboard. The Paid Ads feature is available now with a free 14-day trial at recurpost

RecurPost Paid Ads lets marketers select any published post that has already generated organic engagement and promote that post as a paid ad on Facebook, Instagram, or both platforms simultaneously. The conversion from organic post to paid ad inside RecurPost requires a single click. RecurPost Paid Ads then routes the campaign through the user's connected Meta ad account, where billing occurs natively through Meta's payment infrastructure.

RecurPost has served more than 100,000 businesses, distributed over 60 million posts, and reached over 130 million engaged users prior to the RecurPost Paid Ads launch. The RecurPost Paid Ads feature extends that organic distribution engine into paid media without requiring users to leave the RecurPost interface.

RecurPost Paid Ads Eliminates Dashboard Switching Between Organic and Paid Workflows

Social media managers who run both organic content calendars and paid campaigns have historically toggled between 2 separate interfaces - a scheduling tool and an ad manager. RecurPost Paid Ads collapses those 2 interfaces into 1 dashboard. Budget allocation, audience segmentation, campaign duration, and creative selection all happen inside the same RecurPost workspace where content scheduling, bulk uploading, and content recycling already operate.

RecurPost supports 10 social platforms: Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google Business Profile, YouTube, TikTok, Meta Threads, and Bluesky. RecurPost Paid Ads currently covers Facebook and Instagram, with LinkedIn ad support arriving in a forthcoming update.

RecurPost Paid Ads Gives Marketers Full Budget and Audience Control

Marketers set 3 parameters when launching a RecurPost Paid Ads campaign:



Budget - the total dollar amount allocated to the campaign

Duration - the number of days the paid campaign runs Audience - the demographic, geographic, and interest-based targeting criteria

All billing for RecurPost Paid Ads flows through the user's existing Meta ad account. RecurPost manages the campaign interface; Meta manages the transaction. This separation means RecurPost Paid Ads users retain the same invoicing, tax documentation, and spend reporting they already receive from Meta.

RecurPost Paid Ads Displays Paid-Versus-Organic Performance Side by Side

The RecurPost Paid Ads analytics view places organic performance metrics of a post - reach, impressions, engagement rate - next to the paid performance metrics of that same post after boosting. This side-by-side comparison inside RecurPost Paid Ads quantifies the incremental reach, clicks, and engagement generated by the ad spend.

RecurPost holds a 4.8-star rating on Capterra, a 4.6-star rating on G2, and a 4.7-star rating on GetApp. G2 named RecurPost a High Performer and Momentum Leader across multiple quarters, and Capterra named RecurPost a Category Leader in both 2023 and 2024. The RecurPost Paid Ads analytics feature builds on the same white-label reporting engine that RecurPost agencies already use to deliver branded performance reports to their clients.

RecurPost Paid Ads Runs Campaigns Continuously After Launch

Once a marketer activates a RecurPost Paid Ads campaign, that campaign delivers impressions 24 hours a day for the full duration set at launch. RecurPost Paid Ads does not require the user to remain logged in or to manually refresh the campaign. The RecurPost Campaigns dashboard gives users the ability to pause, edit, or stop any active RecurPost Paid Ads campaign at any time.

RecurPost Paid Ads Fits into RecurPost's Broader Feature Set

RecurPost Paid Ads joins a feature set that already includes:



Content Calendar - visual scheduling across all 10 supported platforms

Bulk Scheduling - simultaneous upload and scheduling of multiple posts

Content Recycling - automated republishing of evergreen content

AI Content Assistant - GPT-powered post and caption generation

AI Image Generator - platform-optimized image creation

Unified Inbox - centralized message management across all connected accounts

White Label Reports - agency-branded analytics with automated delivery

Team Workspace - role-based access controls for multi-member teams

Instagram DM Automation - comment-triggered direct message campaigns Collaborative Calendar - shared content approval between agencies and clients

RecurPost Paid Ads positions RecurPost as a social media management tool that covers the full lifecycle from content creation through organic distribution through paid amplification through performance measurement - without requiring any third-party ad management tool.

About RecurPost

RecurPost is a social media management tool founded in 2016 that automates content scheduling, publishing, recycling, and analytics across Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google Business Profile, YouTube, TikTok, Meta Threads, and Bluesky. RecurPost serves more than 100,000 brands and agencies in 163 countries. RecurPost has powered over 60 million published posts and reached more than 130 million engaged users. RecurPost holds a 4.8-star Capterra rating, a 4.6-star G2 rating, and a 4.7-star GetApp rating. RecurPost integrates with Canva, Zapier, and Bit, and RecurPost is available on web, iOS, Android, and as a Chrome extension.