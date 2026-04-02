Planting People Growing Justice Joins National Movement To Celebrate Black-Owned Bookstores On April 7

MENAFN - GetNews) PPGJ proudly stands with NAB2 in honoring the cultural legacy, community power, and future of Black booksellers across the nation







SAINT PAUL, MN - Planting People Growing Justice (PPGJ) is proud to announce its support for National Black Bookstore Day, observed on April 7, 2026, a national initiative organized by the National Association of Black Bookstores (NAB2) to drive visibility, community support, and economic investment into Black-owned bookstores across the United States.

In recognition of this important movement, the Saint Paul City Council has proclaimed April 7, 2026, and every year thereafter, as National Black Bookstore Day, encouraging all residents to celebrate and support Black-owned bookstores through patronage, partnership, and participation in the cultural and civic life they help sustain.







Black-owned bookstores have long served as more than retail spaces. They are sanctuaries of culture, intellectual freedom, and community belonging. They preserve histories that have been marginalized, amplify voices that have been silenced, and nurture the next generation of thinkers, leaders, and changemakers. For PPGJ, whose mission centers on planting seeds of justice and growing transformational leaders, this alignment is deeply purposeful.

"Books are invitations to create change. Societal change starts one story at a time-one story of hope, one story of peace, one story of justice, and one story of healing." Dr. Artika R. Tyner, Founder







PPGJ encourages its community, partners, supporters, and allies to participate in National Black Bookstore Day by visiting and purchasing from Black-owned bookstores. A national directory of Black-owned bookstores is available at nab2, making it easy to find and support a local shop.

PPGJ also joins NAB2 in calling on institutions, organizations, educators, and individuals to use April 7 as an opportunity to reflect on the power of Black literary culture and to make a sustained commitment to supporting the independent booksellers who steward that culture year-round.

To learn more about National Black Bookstore Day, access the State of Black Bookstores report, or find a bookstore near you, visit nab2 and follow @nab2blk using #NationalBlackBookstoreDay and #NAB2.

About Planting People Growing Justice

Planting People Growing Justice Bookstore, a Black woman-owned social enterprise, is dedicated to promoting social justice and leadership through the power of books. Founded with a mission to inspire change, we specialize in literature that celebrates African American heritage and culture while fostering critical thinking and civic engagement. Our bookstore serves as a welcoming community hub, offering a curated selection of diverse books that encourage education, empowerment and growth. Learn more at

About National Black Bookstore Day / NAB2

National Black Bookstore Day is a national initiative organized by NAB2 (National Association of Black Bookstores) to celebrate the cultural legacy and economic future of Black-owned bookstores. Observed annually on April 7, the day encourages communities nationwide to discover, visit, and support Black-owned bookstores.

For more information, visit nab2.