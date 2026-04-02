From Refugee To Tourism Pioneer: How Macrobia Expeditions Is Transforming Somaliland & Djibouti Travel Tours

HARGEISA, Somaliland - An inspiring story of entrepreneurship and resilience is emerging from the Horn of Africa. Abdirizaq Abdullahi, once a Somali refugee to Europe, has returned to his birthplace to transform Somaliland's emerging tourism industry. As the founder of Macrobia Expeditions, he has spent nearly a decade developing Somaliland travel tours and positioning the region as a rising destination for adventure travel in Djibouti & Somaliland. His journey from fleeing civil war at age four to building an award-winning tour company reflects a mission rooted in cultural connection and impact.

A Journey from Hargeisa to Holland and Back

Born in Hargeisa, Somaliland's capital, Abdirizaq was only four when his family fled the Somali Civil War. They found refuge in the Netherlands, where he grew up and pursued higher education. He earned master's degrees in Financial Law and Corporate Law and built a successful career in legal and regulatory compliance, including roles at major Dutch financial institutions and the Dutch Central Bank.

Despite this success, Somaliland remained close to his heart. A lifelong passion for travel-from backpacking across Europe and Asia to exploring Africa-kept drawing him back.

"My travels showed me how powerful unique destinations can be,” he says.“I realized Somaliland had incredible potential, yet almost no global visibility."

A return trip in his late twenties reignited his connection. Inspired by the country's raw beauty and a BBC documentary describing Somaliland as a“Place That Doesn't Exist," he saw an opportunity to introduce the region to adventurous travelers.







Founding Macrobia Expeditions

In 2016, Abdirizaq founded Somaliland Travel Agency, initially catering to niche international explorers seeking off-the-beaten-path experiences. As demand grew, the company expanded across borders and rebranded as Macrobia Expeditions, reflecting a broader vision of regional exploration rooted in history and culture.

Today, Macrobia Expeditions operates across Somaliland and Djibouti, offering curated private and group journeys. The company has become a key player in adventure travel in Djibouti, Somaliland and beyond, opening access to destinations once considered out of reach for international travelers.

An Award-Winning Local Premium Tour Operator

Macrobia Expeditions has built a strong reputation for quality, authenticity, and reliability. The company has received TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Award six consecutive years, reflecting consistently high guest satisfaction.

"Being recognized globally as a company from Somaliland is incredibly meaningful,” Abdirizaq says.

The company's expertise has attracted partnerships with leading international travel brands. Most notably, Macrobia Expeditions recently collaborated with Cookson Adventures on a pioneering luxury expedition across Somaliland and Djibouti. The journey included private Gulfstream G500 arrivals, exclusive access to remote archaeological sites, whale shark encounters, and yacht-based experiences-marking a milestone in positioning the region on the global luxury travel map.

A Leader in Somaliland Travel Tours

Macrobia Expeditions continues to redefine Somaliland travel tours by combining cultural depth, logistical expertise, and local knowledge.

Highlights of Macrobia Expeditions:



Award-Winning: Six consecutive TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards

Trusted by Global Brands: Partner to Cookson Adventures and other luxury operators

Local Expertise: Fully local team with deep regional insight Established Presence: Nearly a decade of operations across the Horn of Africa



Bridging Cultures and Giving Back

Beyond tourism, Abdirizaq is committed to creating impact. Having grown up in Europe while staying connected to Somaliland, he sees travel as a bridge between cultures.

"Each traveler who visits and shares their experience helps reshape perceptions,” he says.

Macrobia Expeditions ensures that tourism benefits local communities by employing local staff and working exclusively with locally owned businesses. A portion of every tour supports social initiatives, including the company's 'Feed a Life Each Tour' program, which provides monthly groceries to families in need.

The company also invests in training future guides and promoting ethical tourism practices. As part of this commitment, Macrobia partnered with the Cheetah Conservation Fund to support wildlife protection efforts in Somaliland.

A New Chapter for Adventure Travel in Djibouti & Somaliland

Abdirizaq's journey reflects a broader shift. While Somaliland remains internationally unrecognized, it has maintained stability and self-governance for over three decades. This foundation is enabling entrepreneurs like him to build new industries and redefine the region's global image.

Through Macrobia Expeditions, travelers now have a gateway to experience Somaliland's landscapes, history, and culture with confidence and professionalism.

“I want to show the world the beauty of Somaliland," Abdirizaq says,“and in doing so, give back to the place that gave me a future."

For more information on Macrobia Expeditions and upcoming Somaliland travel tours,

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