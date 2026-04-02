CDB Approves USD 50 Million Environmental Loan For Guyana

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The board of directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB / the Bank) has approved US$50 million in financing for Guyana, through its Second Environmental Sector Policy-Based Loan (PBL) - a comprehensive funding package that will strengthen the country's response to climate change and natural resource management.

The major investment was secured by the government of Guyana as the country continues to pursue economic growth while protecting the environment. The financing will advance practical actions for resilience and development that benefits people and nature.

The second PBL advances the bank's USD175 million two-loan programme for Guyana, which began with a USD125 million disbursement in July 2025. The loan is financed through CDB's Ordinary Capital Resources and contributes to maintaining fiscal stability as Guyana scales up climate-resilient infrastructure and environmental management systems.

“As Guyana continues to experience rapid economic expansion, this additional financing deepens our support for the country's efforts to embed environmental sustainability into national policy and planning, ensuring that key reforms in biodiversity management, climate resilience and water governance are adequately resourced.”

Reform actions covered under the PBL align with the government of Guyana's commitment to equitable climate finance through enhancing community climate resilience and livelihood opportunities.

These actions have strengthened national institutions to better steward Guyana's biodiversity, grounding decisions in improved data, modern monitoring systems, stronger interagency coordination. They have expanded restoration of carbon‐storing ecosystems, as well as upgraded socially inclusive early-warning mechanisms for public health and climate-resilient water supply systems that serve coastal communities and are built to withstand floods and droughts.

The second PBL supports Guyana's Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 203 and its obligations under international frameworks such as the Paris Agreement and the Convention on Biological Diversity.

The loan reinforces CDB's focus on climate action as outlined in the bank's Strategic Plan 2026 – 2035, which prioritises protection of natural capital and increased capacity of borrowing member countries to absorb and adapt to climate-related shocks. It also aligns with CDB's Country Engagement Strategy for Guyana, particularly its focus on reducing poverty and boosting climate and disaster resilience.

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