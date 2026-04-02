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Two Firsts For World-Renowned Quilters Tula Pink And Janet Stone With Exhibitions At The National Quilt Museum
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Quilt Museum 's latest exhibitions mark two firsts! All 26 of Janet Stone's award-winning alphabet quilt series, created from 2008 to 2024, are being exhibited together for the first time in And Now I Know My ABCs! This spectacular series will be on exhibition at The National Quilt Museum through September 22, 2026.
The second first is hosting the never-before-exhibited personal quilts of iconic quilter Tula Pink in the exhibition Twenty Years of Tula Pink, through September 15, 2026. Both Janet and Tula, world-renowned quilt artists, will be at The National Quilt Museum in person during AQS QuiltWeek Paducah, April 21-25, 2026. This popular quilt show, on every quilter's bucket list, has been hosted in Paducah for more than 40 years by the American Quilter's Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world. Affectionally dubbed Quilt City USA, this western Kentucky river town welcomes thousands of quilters a year.
Bonnie Schrock, executive director of The National Quilt Museum, said,“There is no better place for Tula Pink to celebrate her 20th anniversary as a fabric designer with the first-ever exhibition of her personal quilts or for acclaimed quilter Janet Stone to show all 26 of her stunning alphabet quilts together. Our ticket sales are going strong as quilters from around the world are making plans to see these two spectacular exhibitions. It's a banner year for the museum as we are also celebrating our 35th Anniversary of honoring today's quilters.”
Janet Stone will be on-site during QuiltWeek Paducah and will be giving two artist talks about her exhibition. The first is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, from 11:00 am until noon, and the second talk will take place on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Attendees can also meet Janet on Friday, April 24, in the museum's lobby for a book signing from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. And Now I Know My ABCs! is proudly sponsored by Baptist Health Paducah.
Tula Pink, who comes from the“more is more” school of design, is best known in the quilting industry for her dark sense of humor, a flair for hiding animals in the strangest places (artistically, not literally), and her boldly unique use of color and pattern. Tula will be in The National Quilt Museum's lobby for a book signing on Thursday, April 23, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. And yes, her real name really is Tula Pink. Twenty Years Of Tula Pink is proudly sponsored by Paducah Bank.
Both Tula Pink and Janet Stone will be at The National Quilt Museum on Thursday evening, April 23, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. for the Museum's 35th Anniversary celebration, which is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the museum's website.
The National Quilt Museum is located at 215 Jefferson Street in Paducah, Kentucky, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. During AQS QuiltWeek Paducah, the museum will open one hour earlier, Wednesday through Saturday, and open until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets may be purchased online or upon arrival. Complimentary parking is available onsite. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (62 and older) and military, $5 for students, and complimentary for children under 12 with a paying adult and members. For multi-day pass tickets during AQS QuiltWeek Paducah and additional information, visit quiltmuseum or call 270-442-8856.
The second first is hosting the never-before-exhibited personal quilts of iconic quilter Tula Pink in the exhibition Twenty Years of Tula Pink, through September 15, 2026. Both Janet and Tula, world-renowned quilt artists, will be at The National Quilt Museum in person during AQS QuiltWeek Paducah, April 21-25, 2026. This popular quilt show, on every quilter's bucket list, has been hosted in Paducah for more than 40 years by the American Quilter's Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world. Affectionally dubbed Quilt City USA, this western Kentucky river town welcomes thousands of quilters a year.
Bonnie Schrock, executive director of The National Quilt Museum, said,“There is no better place for Tula Pink to celebrate her 20th anniversary as a fabric designer with the first-ever exhibition of her personal quilts or for acclaimed quilter Janet Stone to show all 26 of her stunning alphabet quilts together. Our ticket sales are going strong as quilters from around the world are making plans to see these two spectacular exhibitions. It's a banner year for the museum as we are also celebrating our 35th Anniversary of honoring today's quilters.”
Janet Stone will be on-site during QuiltWeek Paducah and will be giving two artist talks about her exhibition. The first is scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, from 11:00 am until noon, and the second talk will take place on Thursday afternoon from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. Attendees can also meet Janet on Friday, April 24, in the museum's lobby for a book signing from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. And Now I Know My ABCs! is proudly sponsored by Baptist Health Paducah.
Tula Pink, who comes from the“more is more” school of design, is best known in the quilting industry for her dark sense of humor, a flair for hiding animals in the strangest places (artistically, not literally), and her boldly unique use of color and pattern. Tula will be in The National Quilt Museum's lobby for a book signing on Thursday, April 23, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. And yes, her real name really is Tula Pink. Twenty Years Of Tula Pink is proudly sponsored by Paducah Bank.
Both Tula Pink and Janet Stone will be at The National Quilt Museum on Thursday evening, April 23, from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. for the Museum's 35th Anniversary celebration, which is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the museum's website.
The National Quilt Museum is located at 215 Jefferson Street in Paducah, Kentucky, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. During AQS QuiltWeek Paducah, the museum will open one hour earlier, Wednesday through Saturday, and open until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets may be purchased online or upon arrival. Complimentary parking is available onsite. Admission is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors (62 and older) and military, $5 for students, and complimentary for children under 12 with a paying adult and members. For multi-day pass tickets during AQS QuiltWeek Paducah and additional information, visit quiltmuseum or call 270-442-8856.
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