Author's Tranquility Press Presents A Spotlight Feature On The Self-Published Memoir King Jesus Christ's Nursing Assistant

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A Frontline Caregiver's Story from the Pandemic's Darkest Days Emerges as a Testament to Faith and Unseen Heroism

MARIETTA, GA - The world has moved on. Pastor Eduardo S. Advincula cannot.

While the pandemic faded from headlines, he carried its weight long after. As a certified nursing assistant on the frontlines, he bathed the feverish, held phones so the dying could hear their children's voices, and prayed over patients who took their last breaths alone because families could not enter the wards.

"King Jesus Christ's Nursing Assistant: My Life's Story as a Caregiver " chronicles a Filipino immigrant's journey from a childhood steeped in service to the corridors of American healthcare during its darkest hour. Serving as both a Certified Nursing Assistant and a minister, Advincula understood his work as sacred. Every patient was someone's mother, father, child. Every room held an opportunity to serve something greater.

The memoir does not claim heroism. It simply records what happened when a man decided that showing up mattered more than looking away. Through staffing shortages, overwhelming grief, and constant exposure to death, Advincula kept moving room to room. Not for recognition. Because the work demanded it.

This book speaks to healthcare workers still carrying invisible wounds, to families who could not say goodbye, and to anyone who wonders whether faith can survive contact with suffering. Advincula's answer lives in these pages.

The memoir recently gained national attention when the author was interviewed by Benji Cole on the CBS Radio program "People of Distinction," where he discussed the inspiration behind the book and his experiences on the pandemic's frontlines.

Available now on Amazon.

About the Author

Pastor Eduardo S. Advincula was born in the Philippines and immigrated to the United States, where he served as a Certified Nursing Assistant while answering a calling to ministry. During the COVID 19 pandemic, he provided physical care and spiritual comfort to patients when families could not be present.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press spotlights exceptional self-published works and partners with authors to bring powerful stories to readers worldwide.