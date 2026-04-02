When Resolutions Fade, Volunteers Take Mental Health Outreach Across Australia

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Dianetics volunteers take to the streets across Australia as part of worldwide outreach in 50 countries

SYDNEY, NSW - 2 Apr 2026 - Three months into 2026, right when research shows most New Year's resolutions collapse, volunteers from the Hubbard Dianetics Foundation offer something most mental health campaigns don't: a practical solution.

At the start of March, teams in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra and Brisbane took to the beaches, neighbourhoods and city centres in their distinctive red Dianetics gear, offering free stress tests and the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard to thousands of local residents. In Sydney, the campaign drew attention with a horse-drawn carriage moving through the CBD, designed to get passersby to pause, look up from their phones and consider doing something new about their mental health.

The timing was intentional. International research from Forbes Health found that the average resolution lasts just 3–4 months. For Australian volunteers, March was the right moment to meet people at a crossroads.

“I know so many people are out there suffering, and they need to know they don't have to,” said Hubert Manfred, one of the Sydney volunteers who shared his own story. Before reading Dianetics, he had experienced nightmares and panic attacks since childhood.“I found the reasons for the trauma from my past that had affected me even in the present. I feel alive again now.”

Spokesperson Churlya Wurfel described the campaign's mission simply:“to meet people where they are, and remind them that the rest of 2026 is still theirs.”

The Australian outreach was part of a coordinated global effort across 50 countries and more than 250 cities-all carrying the same message.

At the centre of that message is the book that has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide. The word Dianetics comes from the Greek dia (through) and nous (mind or soul)-what the mind is doing to the body. Now in its 75th year, the technology identifies the single source of stress, anxiety and unwanted emotions, and gives readers practical tools to address them.

For those who missed the street outreach, the opportunity hasn't passed. Dianetics Seminars are held weekly across Australia with centres in every major city, offering a starting point for anyone ready to take control of their mental health.

For more information, visit .

Press release distributed by CantyDigital