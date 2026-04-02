Pete's Tire Barns Online Store Introduces Maxam Tires As A High-Quality, Affordable Option For Heavy-Duty Off-Road Tires

ORANGE, Massachusetts - April 2, 2026 - Pete's Tire Barns Online Store ( ) is proud to announce the addition of Maxam Tires to its extensive online inventory. This new offering provides customers in the agricultural, construction, and forestry sectors with a dependable, lower-priced alternative that does not compromise on rugged performance or durability. Maxam Tires are also available at their 21 retail stores across New England.

As operating costs continue to rise for farmers, contractors, and fleet managers, finding heavy-duty tires that balance budget and quality has become essential. Maxam Tires has built a strong global reputation for engineering specialty off-highway tires that endure the harshest working conditions. By bringing this brand to its online catalog, Pete's Tire Barns gives equipment owners an accessible way to equip their machinery for demanding job sites and fields while keeping maintenance budgets in check.

The new Maxam lineup features specialized tread patterns and advanced rubber compounds designed specifically for agriculture, construction, and forestry applications. Whether outfitting a farm tractor for harvest season, a skid steer for a commercial construction site, or heavy machinery for timber operations, customers can now order these high-traction, puncture-resistant tires directly online with fast shipping.

Maxam Tires Offered by Pete's Tire Barns



Agricultural Tires

Construction Tires

Forestry Tires

Industrial & Forklift Tires

Mining Tires

Off-the-Road Tires

Rubber Tracks

Solid OTR Tires

Truck and Bus Radial Tires Underground Mining Tires



"Our goal is always to provide our customers with options that make sense for both their equipment and their bottom line," said Bob Berlin, President at Pete's Tire Barns. "Adding Maxam Tires to our online store allows us to offer an exceptional, budget-friendly tier of tires that are fully capable of handling the heavy lifting our customers do every day."

Customers can explore the new selection of Maxam Tires by visiting the Pete's Tire Barns Online Store today to browse specifications and find the exact fit for their specialty equipment or call their specialty tire product experts at 800-239-1833.

About Pete's Tire Barns Online Store

Pete's Tire Barns Online Store (PetesTireStore) makes it simple to shop tires online for agriculture, commercial truck, construction and everyday equipment needs. With a strong focus on tractor tires, farm tires, and agricultural applications, the store is built for customers who need dependable performance in the field-whether that's for tractors, implements, or other farm equipment. The online catalog also offers a vast specialty tire inventory for buyers looking for work-ready tire solutions for commercial trucks, construction equipment and earth moving equipment for fleets and job sites. Backed by Pete's Tire Barns, the online store is designed for customers who value straightforward ordering, expert product support, and a tire inventory that fits their application needs.