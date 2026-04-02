Work Underway At 245 Energy Facilities Nationwide As Ukraine Preparing For Winter Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by President Volodymyr Zelensky following a government-level and regional coordination meeting on the energy situation, Ukrinform reports

“There are clear tasks for the regions and major cities regarding alternative generation and the restoration of facilities. Government officials have now ensured the necessary resources and decisions to add cogeneration units to the system.

245 facilities across the country are already in progress – and we started this work despite a lack of funding,” Zelensky said.

He recalled that a European support package worth €90 billion for Ukraine remains blocked.

“And this is a problem that Europeans cannot find a solution and deliver on what was promised. €5 billion from this package was supposed to go specifically toward preparing Ukraine for the next winter and for rapid recovery. We expect that a solution will still be found,” he stressed.

The President also noted that preparations for the coming winter include the gradual restoration of infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes this past winter.

“Resilience plans have been approved across the country for every region. Road repairs are also underway after the winter. It is important – at the community level, at the level of regional authorities – not to lose time. Every important facility must be protected,” Zelensky emphasized.

The head of state added that work is currently continuing with available resources. He expressed gratitude to the government, regional authorities, and city officials involved. Zelensky stressed that protecting the energy sector and critical infrastructure is an absolute priority.

Ukraine allocates UAH 22B for regionalplans, seeks additional funding – Kuleba

As Ukrinform reported, the President also stated that Ukraine's Defense Forces are responding to attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure by striking Russian oil terminals in the Baltic region.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine