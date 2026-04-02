MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iran's parliament speaker claimed Thursday that 7 million Iranians stood ready to fight any US ground invasion of the Islamic Republic.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who has been discussed as a possible negotiating partner with the US, has offered a series of online posts challenging America since the war's start.

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“Right now, in less than a week, a powerful national campaign sweeping the country has brought forward around 7 million Iranians who have already stepped up and declared they're ready to pick up arms and stand in defence of our nation,” he wrote on X.

This claim has been circulating on social media accounts for days.

Qalibaf is the first high-ranking official to mention it in Iran, a nation home to some 90 million people.

It is unclear where this figure comes from, but state media and text message campaigns have urged people to volunteer. The government has also called on retired soldiers to express their interest in fighting, while the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij force has begun accepting children as young as 12 into its ranks. (AP)

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