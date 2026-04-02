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CRS Announces 2025 Inspire The Human Spirit Award Recipients
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS), in partnership with Vortex Aquatic Structures International“Vortex”, has announced the recipients of its 2025 Inspire the Human Spirit Awards, recognizing leaders and organizations using recreation to strengthen individuals, build connections, and expand access to meaningful play and programming.
As organizations across the recreation industry continue investing in spaces and programs that support health, connection, and personal growth, the Inspire the Human Spirit Awards highlight the leaders helping drive that impact.
The awards were presented during the CRS Annual Company Meeting, where the company honored individuals and organizations whose work demonstrates the powerful role recreation plays in fostering connection, opportunity, and belonging.
Recipients were selected through an open call for nominations from across the recreation industry, including camps, municipal recreation departments, and nonprofit organizations. A selection committee reviewed nominations highlighting innovative programs, expanded access to recreation, and leaders using recreation to create lasting impact for the people they serve.
Each recipient receives a $5,000 grant to support their ongoing work, along with a symbolic gift-a custom set of wind chimes-representing their ability to inspire those they serve.
“The nominations we received this year were truly remarkable,” said Ron Romens.“From camp leaders and nonprofit advocates to recreation departments serving entire cities, these stories remind us that recreation is far more than amenities-it's a catalyst for connection, belonging, and community well-being. We're honored to recognize the individuals and organizations leading that work every day.”
2025 Inspire the Human Spirit Award Recipients
Down With Mylestones
Founder: Lisa Hill | Clintonville, Wisconsin
Lisa Hill transformed her community through the creation of Clintonville's first inclusive playground, ensuring children of all abilities have a welcoming place to play, connect, and thrive.
Hill founded the nonprofit Down With Mylestones after discovering the lack of accessible play opportunities for her son, Myles, who was born with Down syndrome. What began as a personal mission quickly grew into a community-wide effort to create a playground designed so children of all abilities could safely play together.
Through grassroots fundraising, partnerships, and community advocacy, Hill helped raise more than $400,000 to bring the vision to life. The resulting Play With a Purpose Inclusive Playground at Olen Park features ADA-accessible equipment and thoughtful design elements that make the space welcoming for families throughout the region.
Today, the park has become a gathering place for children and caregivers alike-demonstrating how thoughtfully designed recreation spaces can strengthen connection and ensure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of play.
“List's leadership shows how one person's determination can inspire an entire community,” Romens said.“What started as a mother advocating for her child has become a place where families across the region can experience the power of inclusive play.”
Cincinnati Recreation Commission
Executive Director: Daniel E. Betts | Cincinnati, Ohio
This award was presented in partnership with Vortex whose mission of creating engaging, inclusive aquatic play environments closely aligns with the spirit of the Inspire the Human Spirit Awards.
For more than 25 years, Daniel E. Betts has used recreation as a force for opportunity, connection, and community resilience.
As Executive Director of the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC), Betts leads programs that provide safe and welcoming recreation spaces for youth, families, and seniors across Cincinnati. CRC operates recreation centers, aquatics facilities, sports programs, and community initiatives serving residents throughout the city's neighborhoods.
Among CRC's signature initiatives is Rec @ Nite, a program that opens recreation centers on weekend evenings to give teens a safe environment for sports, music, mentorship, and positive social engagement.
Supporting this work is the Cincinnati Recreation Foundation, CRC's nonprofit partner, which helps expand recreation access and programming for more than 500,000 residents annually.
“At Vortex, we believe water is more than fun-it's a catalyst for connection, creativity, and community,” said Stephen Hamelin, Founder and CEO of Vortex Aquatic Structures International.“Aquatic play has a unique ability to bring people together, spark imagination, and create shared experiences across generations. Partnering with CRS on the Inspire the Human Spirit Awards allows us to celebrate the organizations using recreation to create those kinds of meaningful spaces for the people they serve.”
Celebrating the Power of Recreation
The Inspire the Human Spirit Awards celebrate individuals and organizations demonstrating how recreation can positively shape lives and strengthen the organizations and communities they serve.
From grassroots nonprofit initiatives to large-scale recreation programs, this year's recipients exemplify the role recreation plays in fostering inclusion, building relationships, and creating opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.
“What makes these stories so powerful is that they show how recreation can take many forms,” Romens added.“Whether it's a community coming together to create an inclusive place to play or a city expanding programs that open doors for thousands of residents, the common thread is people using recreation to make their communities stronger.”
About Commercial Recreation Specialists
Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS), based in Verona, Wisconsin, partners with communities, camps, campgrounds, resorts, and attractions to plan, design, and deliver innovative recreation environments. Through collaborative planning, carefully selected solutions, and industry expertise, CRS helps organizations create spaces that inspire play, connection, and memorable experiences.
About Vortex Aquatic Structures International
Vortex Aquatic Structures International is the pioneer of the Splashpad® and a global leader in aquatic play solutions, designing Splashpads, aquatic play environments, and attractions that bring people together through safe, inclusive, and engaging play. Founded in 1995, Vortex brings nearly 30 years of experience and partners with recreation providers, municipalities, camps, resorts, and destinations around the world to create spaces that spark wonder, encourage movement, and foster connection.
As organizations across the recreation industry continue investing in spaces and programs that support health, connection, and personal growth, the Inspire the Human Spirit Awards highlight the leaders helping drive that impact.
The awards were presented during the CRS Annual Company Meeting, where the company honored individuals and organizations whose work demonstrates the powerful role recreation plays in fostering connection, opportunity, and belonging.
Recipients were selected through an open call for nominations from across the recreation industry, including camps, municipal recreation departments, and nonprofit organizations. A selection committee reviewed nominations highlighting innovative programs, expanded access to recreation, and leaders using recreation to create lasting impact for the people they serve.
Each recipient receives a $5,000 grant to support their ongoing work, along with a symbolic gift-a custom set of wind chimes-representing their ability to inspire those they serve.
“The nominations we received this year were truly remarkable,” said Ron Romens.“From camp leaders and nonprofit advocates to recreation departments serving entire cities, these stories remind us that recreation is far more than amenities-it's a catalyst for connection, belonging, and community well-being. We're honored to recognize the individuals and organizations leading that work every day.”
2025 Inspire the Human Spirit Award Recipients
Down With Mylestones
Founder: Lisa Hill | Clintonville, Wisconsin
Lisa Hill transformed her community through the creation of Clintonville's first inclusive playground, ensuring children of all abilities have a welcoming place to play, connect, and thrive.
Hill founded the nonprofit Down With Mylestones after discovering the lack of accessible play opportunities for her son, Myles, who was born with Down syndrome. What began as a personal mission quickly grew into a community-wide effort to create a playground designed so children of all abilities could safely play together.
Through grassroots fundraising, partnerships, and community advocacy, Hill helped raise more than $400,000 to bring the vision to life. The resulting Play With a Purpose Inclusive Playground at Olen Park features ADA-accessible equipment and thoughtful design elements that make the space welcoming for families throughout the region.
Today, the park has become a gathering place for children and caregivers alike-demonstrating how thoughtfully designed recreation spaces can strengthen connection and ensure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of play.
“List's leadership shows how one person's determination can inspire an entire community,” Romens said.“What started as a mother advocating for her child has become a place where families across the region can experience the power of inclusive play.”
Cincinnati Recreation Commission
Executive Director: Daniel E. Betts | Cincinnati, Ohio
This award was presented in partnership with Vortex whose mission of creating engaging, inclusive aquatic play environments closely aligns with the spirit of the Inspire the Human Spirit Awards.
For more than 25 years, Daniel E. Betts has used recreation as a force for opportunity, connection, and community resilience.
As Executive Director of the Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC), Betts leads programs that provide safe and welcoming recreation spaces for youth, families, and seniors across Cincinnati. CRC operates recreation centers, aquatics facilities, sports programs, and community initiatives serving residents throughout the city's neighborhoods.
Among CRC's signature initiatives is Rec @ Nite, a program that opens recreation centers on weekend evenings to give teens a safe environment for sports, music, mentorship, and positive social engagement.
Supporting this work is the Cincinnati Recreation Foundation, CRC's nonprofit partner, which helps expand recreation access and programming for more than 500,000 residents annually.
“At Vortex, we believe water is more than fun-it's a catalyst for connection, creativity, and community,” said Stephen Hamelin, Founder and CEO of Vortex Aquatic Structures International.“Aquatic play has a unique ability to bring people together, spark imagination, and create shared experiences across generations. Partnering with CRS on the Inspire the Human Spirit Awards allows us to celebrate the organizations using recreation to create those kinds of meaningful spaces for the people they serve.”
Celebrating the Power of Recreation
The Inspire the Human Spirit Awards celebrate individuals and organizations demonstrating how recreation can positively shape lives and strengthen the organizations and communities they serve.
From grassroots nonprofit initiatives to large-scale recreation programs, this year's recipients exemplify the role recreation plays in fostering inclusion, building relationships, and creating opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.
“What makes these stories so powerful is that they show how recreation can take many forms,” Romens added.“Whether it's a community coming together to create an inclusive place to play or a city expanding programs that open doors for thousands of residents, the common thread is people using recreation to make their communities stronger.”
About Commercial Recreation Specialists
Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS), based in Verona, Wisconsin, partners with communities, camps, campgrounds, resorts, and attractions to plan, design, and deliver innovative recreation environments. Through collaborative planning, carefully selected solutions, and industry expertise, CRS helps organizations create spaces that inspire play, connection, and memorable experiences.
About Vortex Aquatic Structures International
Vortex Aquatic Structures International is the pioneer of the Splashpad® and a global leader in aquatic play solutions, designing Splashpads, aquatic play environments, and attractions that bring people together through safe, inclusive, and engaging play. Founded in 1995, Vortex brings nearly 30 years of experience and partners with recreation providers, municipalities, camps, resorts, and destinations around the world to create spaces that spark wonder, encourage movement, and foster connection.
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