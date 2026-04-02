Northern Discovery Metals Inc. Announces Application For Listing On The Canadian Securities Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(the“”) announces that it has applied to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“”) to list the Company's common shares (the“”).

Listing of the Company's common shares on the CSE remains subject to compliance with certain listing requirements, and to the receipt of approval from the CSE.

About Northern Discovery Metals Inc.

Northern Discovery Metals Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties containing base and precious metals in North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact

Phone: (604) 294 3020

Email:...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information (“ forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Any statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, targets, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions and results of operations or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“anticipates”,“aims”,“strives”,“seeks”,“believes”,“can”,“could”,“may”,“predicts”,“potential”,“should”,“will”,“estimates”,“plans”,“mileposts”,“projects”,“continuing”,“ongoing”,“expects”,“intends” and similar words or phrases suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements in respect of the Listing and timing thereof.

The forward-looking information that may be in this news release is based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, having regard to the Company's experience and its perception of historical trend which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect, and includes, but is not limited to, expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions relating to general business and economic conditions; there being no objection from any regulatory body; and no material changes with respect its businesses.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other risk factors may be found in the Company's Interim Management Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended October 31, 2025, and other documents available on the Company's profile at Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

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