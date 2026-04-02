Mobile Guru Announces Easter Tech Sale 2026 On Certified Refurbished Devices

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mobile Guru's Easter Sale responds to the rising demand of affordable, sustainable refurbished devices.

Mobile Guru, a 100% Australian-owned licensed second-hand dealer, is running its Easter 2026 campaign on certified refurbished devices and tablets. The sale covers a wide range of devices, with savings of up to $80 and all devices backed by a 24-month warranty. Known for its trusted testing and certification process, Mobile Guru provides Australians with reliable, cost-effective alternatives to buying, new costlier devices.

Can a refurbished device save you hundreds this Easter? Mobile Guru's deals provide the answer. Australians are increasingly turning to refurbished tech as reliable and cost-effective alternatives to buying new devices. They are making it easy for people to explore the options this Easter.

Here is a breakdown of Mobile Guru's Easter savings based on purchase levels.

Spend $500 → Receive $30 Off

Spend $800 → Receive $50 Off

Spend $1100 → Receive $80 Off

On top of that, customers can get 50% off brand-new battery installations.

“Easter is a busy time for shoppers, and Australians are looking for technology that combines value and reliability,” said Ravin Goswami, CEO of Mobile Guru.“Refurbished devices continue to attract people who want performance, longevity, and sustainable choices, trends that are shaping the way Australians buy tech today.”

Mobile Guru's 24 Advantage

Alongside the Easter sale, Mobile Guru continues to offer its“24 Advantage”, designed to support customers throughout the purchase and trade-in process. This includes:

24-month warranty on all devices

24-hour dispatch for fast delivery

24-hour fast payment for trade-ins

These features aim to improve convenience while ensuring long-term reliability.

How Mobile Guru Makes Selling Your Old Device Simple

Australians can sell old phones or trade in other devices and use the cash to upgrade. Mobile Guru provides an instant online quote, free shipping, and payment within 24 hours after a fast inspection. They accept a wide range of devices, including iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel phones, and tablets.

Refurbished technology offers a practical alternative to buying new, giving access to high-quality devices at a lower cost. And for a limited time, customers can browse Easter deals online, compare models, and review grading, warranty, and delivery options before making their next purchase.

About Mobile Guru

"Mobile Guru" is an Australian-owned retailer specialising in certified refurbished smartphones and tablets. Each device undergoes a 72-point inspection and is supported by a 24-month warranty. The company also offers a trade-in program with a 24-hour payout, making technology more accessible and promoting responsible upgrading or recycling of old tech.

Company Name: Mobile Guru

Contact Number: 1300 362 017

Email:...

Website:

Country: Australia