Cyberscope Web3 Security Joins The TON Ecosystem To Expand Web3 Security Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cyberscope, the Web3 security subsidiary of TAC InfoSec Ltd. (NSE: TAC), said that it has entered the TON ecosystem, or The Open Network, as the company looks to deepen its position in blockchain security and tap into one of the industry's fastest-growing Layer 1 ecosystems.



Cyberscope being listed as an auditor within the TON ecosystem would give the company greater access to projects building on TON, a blockchain network tied closely to Telegram's global user and developer base. For Cyberscope, this partnership could translate into a broader pipeline of smart contract audits, protocol reviews and ongoing security assignments, helping build a steadier stream of recurring Web3 security revenue.



Under this, Cyberscope will provide smart contract audits, protocol risk assessments and developer-focused security support to teams building applications and infrastructure within the TON ecosystem. The move places the company more directly inside TON's builder programs and ecosystem initiatives, where security services are increasingly becoming a core requirement rather than a late-stage addon.



The milestone comes as TON has been gaining momentum with developers and consumer-facing blockchain applications, driven in part by its association with Telegram and its reach into global digital communities. For Cyberscope, that growth presents an opportunity to embed itself within a high-volume environment where blockchain projects may require repeated audits, upgrade reviews and continuous risk monitoring as they scale.



It also extends Cyberscope's broader strategy of aligning itself with major blockchain and digital-asset infrastructure players. The company had previously announced a collaboration with Circle, the issuer of USDC, aimed at supporting secure and compliant stablecoin infrastructure.



From a commercial standpoint, joining the TON ecosystem gives Cyberscope an entry point into a developer ecosystem that could generate both one-time audit mandates and longer-term advisory work. As decentralized applications evolve, security vendors are increasingly seeking revenue not only from initial code audits, but also from ongoing threat intelligence, protocol updates, compliance-related assessments and full lifecycle security management.



That trend is unfolding as the broader blockchain industry faces heightened regulatory attention and growing institutional participation, both of which are increasing demand for more formalized security standards. Ecosystem-level partnerships, rather than project-by-project engagements alone, are emerging as a more scalable model for firms hoping to build recurring security revenue in Web3.



As part of its work with TON, Cyberscope said it expects to deliver audits tailored to TON-based applications, provide threat modeling and risk assessment frameworks, support developer education and secure coding initiatives, and participate in ecosystem security directories and builder-facing programs.



“Modern Web3 ecosystems cannot outsource security as an afterthought,” said Saransh, CTO at TAC Security and President of Cyberscope.“Embedding audit-grade security early in the development lifecycle is fundamental to long-term protocol resilience. Our entry into the TON ecosystem reflects a shared focus on embedding structured risk assessment and audit-grade security practices into rapidly scaling blockchain ecosystems.”



Cyberscope has been expanding its footprint across global blockchain networks as demand rises for accredited security providers with technical depth in smart contract and protocol assurance. TAC InfoSec has also filed an F-1 registration statement in the U.S. in connection with a proposed public listing, adding investor attention to the company's efforts to scale its Web3 security business.



TON, short for The Open Network, is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built for scalability and broad consumer adoption. The network has developed a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications and developers, aided by its close connection to Telegram's global platform.



About Cyberscope Web3 Security, Inc.



Cyberscope, a TAC Security Company, is a leading provider of Web3 Security, smart contract auditing, and compliance solutions, serving a global client base across the decentralized finance, blockchain, and digital asset sectors. Founded in 2023, the company has completed over 2,700 smart contract audits and 500+ KYC verifications, securing more than $2 billion in digital assets for over 3,000 clients. Cyberscope's proprietary tools combine automated and manual analysis to deliver rapid, high-quality security assessments recognized by major industry platforms such as CoinMarketCap, PinkSale, and DxSale. With a reputation for quality, speed, and trust, and backed by the resources and global reach of TAC Security, Cyberscope is positioned to set new standards for security, transparency, and compliance in the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem.

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