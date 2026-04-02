India Provides Nrs 473M Grant For 7 Development Projects In Nepal

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Thursday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for undertaking 7 High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal. The Indian Embassy signed the MoU with the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Government of Nepal, and Project Implementing Agencies to implement grant assistance from the Government of India in sectors such as Education, Health and Agriculture with a total estimated cost of NRs. 473 million.

Long-standing Development Cooperation

"Since 2003, Government of India has undertaken 598 HICDPs in Nepal, including the 7 projects for which MoUs were signed today. Out of these, 506 projects have been completed in the areas of health, education, agriculture, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of public utilities. These projects are spread across all 7 provinces of Nepal. The remaining projects are at various stages of implementation," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

Details of the New Projects

As per the release, the seven projects are being in carried out in Nawalpur, Terhathum, Mustang, Kailali, Rautahat, Dolpa and Banke District of Nepal. All the projects "shall be implemented through local authorities and institutions of the Government of Nepal including Municipalities and Rural Municipalities," the press statement noted.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors. (ANI)

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