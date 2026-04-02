Deputy PM Kachka Identifies Promising Sectors For Expanding Ukrainenetherlands Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made these remarks in a comment to Ukrinform.

"There are several areas here. First, there is the agricultural sector. Ukraine and the Netherlands do not compete in the simple sense of the word, but rather complement each other. The success of the Ukrainian agricultural sector is largely based on European, particularly Dutch, technologies, knowledge, equipment, and financial instruments. And this is already creating shared value chains today. Second, energy. We need solutions both to ensure resilience amid the ongoing war and for long-term transformation and recovery. And also-logistics, infrastructure, technologies, innovations, and financial instruments for reconstruction and development. Dutch business is already present in Ukraine, and our task is to make this cooperation broader, more visible, practical, and focused on recovery and integration into the EU market,” he emphasized.

According to him, this year's“Lviv Conference,” held in the Dutch city of Breda,“is directly aimed at deepening relations in the context of our accession to the EU. Its agenda covers areas of mutual interest that are also central to meeting the membership criteria: the rule of law, institutional capacity, agricultural policy, energy, and the social sector. In fact, this is a platform where teams from both countries are working on the practical tools needed to implement our European integration course."

Kachka emphasized that Ukraine must demonstrate tangible progress in reforms and strengthen the trust of EU member states, particularly the Netherlands.

"It is of fundamental importance to us that EU member states, particularly the Netherlands, see not only formal compliance with requirements but also the irreversibility of reforms. They must have a deep understanding of the processes within our country. In this sense, the conference is a way to deepen trust, explain our progress, coordinate further steps, and strengthen support for Ukraine on its path to membership. We always emphasize: this is not about symbolic membership, but about serious, full-fledged integration based on rules, values, and real changes," he stressed.

He also noted that“the value of this format lies, in particular, in the fact that it should lead to new initiatives and practical results. We are, in fact, moving forward in several practical directions at once. In the area of the rule of law, this includes continued support for reforms, work with institutions, exchange of expertise, and other practical measures that help us meet the criteria for EU accession. And this is one of the most important elements of trust-both from our partners and from the business community."

He explained that the negotiations cover a range of sectors and are aimed at transforming agreements into concrete projects and long-term partnerships.

“In the agricultural sector, we are also agreeing on specific matters, such as the implementation of EU standards, the development of sectoral strategies, and work on innovation. In the energy sector, the focus is on sustainability-especially regional sustainability-and simultaneously preparing for longer-term solutions. This involves both investments and technologies that can be scaled up,” Kachka said.

Cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands becoming more systematic, regular, and deeper – Deputy PM

He noted that special attention is being paid to the business aspect of cooperation and that they are striving to turn companies' interest into concrete projects by creating favorable conditions for investment:“Therefore, we are talking about improving the investment climate, reducing risks, and creating clearer conditions for business operations. In other words, the result is not a single 'major' agreement, but a gradual deepening of cooperation across a range of areas. This is about building a long-term partnership.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the Netherlands is calling on businesses to invest in Ukraine's reconstructio now.

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