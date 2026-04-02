Burjeel Launches Tajmeel Flagship Clinic In Jumeirah With Focus On Advanced And Regenerative Aesthetic Services

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The clinic, inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, blends medical precision with a deeply individualized experience in Dubai's evolving aesthetics landscape.

Dubai: Tajmeel Clinic, the premium cosmetics and aesthetics brand under Burjeel Holdings, has unveiled its flagship destination in Jumeirah, marking a significant milestone in Tajmeel's expansion across Dubai's competitive aesthetics and dental landscape. The launch highlights Tajmeel's focus on advanced medical treatments, supported by global clinical expertise and individualized care.

The clinic was inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, in the presence of Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings. The launch drew a distinguished gathering of dignitaries alongside prominent names from the social, fashion, commerce and lifestyle spheres.

“The expansion of specialized healthcare services in the UAE reflects the continued development of a world-class, innovation-driven healthcare sector. Investments by Burjeel Holdings in advanced fields, including aesthetics and regenerative medicine, support evolving patient needs and reinforce the UAE's position as a regional hub for healthcare excellence,” said H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

Located in Jumeirah, the clinic offers a private setting with a focus on integrated beauty and aesthetics, from initial consultation through recovery. It provides services across advanced aesthetics, dentistry, and surgical care, supported by advances in regenerative medicine. Treatment plans are based on detailed and personalized consultation, with an emphasis on achieving natural and lasting results. The clinic's portfolio spans more than 30 specialized procedures, enabling patients to address skin, body, hair, and dental concerns within a single, integrated treatment pathway.

“Dubai continues to set the pace for innovation in aesthetic medicine, and Tajmeel reflects how we see this space evolving. Our focus is on creating an environment where care is thoughtful and precise. This flagship represents our commitment to raising clinical and experiential standards, and we are committed to expanding specialized services to more communities,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Tajmeel is also collaborating with Türkiye-based Suzermed Clinic, a specialist provider in advanced hair transplant procedures with an established presence in Istanbul, Rome, and London, to establish a Suzermed Clinic-branded hair transplant facility within the center.

“We approach aesthetics as a collaborative process. Every treatment plan is built around the person in front of us, taking into account their goals, features, and overall well-being. The aim is to deliver results that feel authentic and sustainable, supported by the right combination of medical expertise and technology,” said Dr. Shehzadi Kohli, Medical Director and Specialist Plastic Surgeon, Tajmeel Clinic.

With its flagship in Jumeirah, Tajmeel reinforces its position as a medically grounded aesthetics destination, focused on global expertise, premium patient experience and long-term trust.

About Tajmeel:

Tajmeel, the premium cosmetics and aesthetics brand under Burjeel Holdings, offers a comprehensive range of dental, cosmetology, and dermatology services across Abu Dhabi and Dubai. With a team of world-class, board-certified experts, Tajmeel combines diverse clinical expertise to deliver high-quality, patient-centered care in a refined and comfortable setting. The clinic is committed to excellence across every touchpoint, supported by advanced technology, clinical precision, and a focus on personalized outcomes. Through its integrated approach, Tajmeel ensures an elevated experience that prioritizes both health and aesthetic well-being.