Navy Chief: West Asia War Shifts Maritime Competition To New Resources

Sea Competition Shifts from Oil to New Resources

As the conflict in West Asia continues, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi weighed in on the implications of the war, stating that the competition at sea has moved beyond oil and energy to expand alternative energy resources. Addressing at the flagging off ceremony of the 2nd edition of IOS SAGAR, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted the economic impact of the conflict which he believed will push countries towards procurement of rare earth elements, critical minerals, new fishing grounds and even data.

"With the conflict in West Asia well into its fifth week, the disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have caused severe economic impact and energy instability in the region. At the same time, competition at sea has no longer remained confined to oil and energy. It is now expanding towards resources that will shape future growth - such as rare earth elements, critical minerals, new fishing grounds and even data," he said.

"As a result, there is a significant increase in the marine survey, deep-sea research activity, and Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishing (IUU), often encroaching upon the sovereign rights of littoral nations and exploiting gaps in monitoring and enforcement," he added.

Complex Maritime Threats on the Rise

Admiral Tripathi also highlighted the other threats on the sea, such as piracy, armed robbery and narco trafficking, which he said have become more complex and challenging to counter.

"Threats such as piracy, armed robbery and narco trafficking backed by unimpeded access of advanced technology to non-state actors, have also become more complex and challenging to counter. Last year alone, the Indian Ocean Region witnessed a staggering 3,700 maritime incidents of varying nature," he said.

"Additionally, narcotics seizures in the region exceeded one billion USD in 2025 - highlighting the persistence and spread of such challenges in the region. In such a complex maritime environment marked by intense contestation and uneven enforcement, the coming together of 16 like-minded maritime nations for a shared purpose and collective commitment through IOS Sagar is rare and significant," he added.

Collaborative Maritime Security Efforts

Admiral Tripathi attending the flagging off ceremony of the second edition of Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR The Indian Navy assumed the chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in Feb 2026. Therefore, this Edition includes participation from 16 IONS nations of the Indian Ocean Region(IOR).

The initiative builds on India's long-standing maritime cooperation efforts and reflects the Government of India's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), while also advancing the broader framework of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions.

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