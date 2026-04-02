Nepal Airlines To Run Special Flights To Dubai, Dammam For Nationals

Nepal's national flag carrier will operate special flights for three days to and from Dubai and Dammam (UAE and Saudi Arabia) targeting the Nepalese migrant and stranded nationals as the war in West Asia continues.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release announcing that "Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) will operate special flights on the following sectors from 3 to 5 April 2026, as per the initiative undertaken by Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Shisir Khanal."

A meeting held on March 31 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with concerned authorities and the ministries made the decision to operate the special flight in the war-affected region, the release announced. As per the ministry, the meeting deliberated on measures to facilitate the travel needs of Nepali nationals in the Gulf region and to ensure the continuity of essential air connectivity.

Reason for Special Flights

Regular flights on the sectors of Dubai (UAE) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia) have remained suspended since 28 February 2026 due to the ongoing tensions and security situation in West Asia.

Special Flight Schedule

As per the flight details issued by the ministry, the national flag carrier with flight number RA 229 of 3 April will take off from Kathmandu to Dubai at 23:15 (Local Time). Similarly, the national flag carrier will return from Dubai to Kathmandu (RA230) 4:10 (Local Time) on 4 April. The state-owned airlines will fly to Dammam (Saudi Arabia) at 8:30 (Local Time) on 5 April with the flight number RA 241, while it will return from Dammam the same day at 12:20 (Local Time), which has the flight number RA 242.

Related Repatriation Flight

Earlier on 1 April, a Kuwait Airways flight landed in Gautam Buddha International Airport, Bhairahawa, carrying 291 passengers and the dead bodies of nine (9) Nepali citizens, who died in Kuwait due to reasons other than the currently unfolding situation. (ANI)

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