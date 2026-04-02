IPL: Abhishek Sharma Joins David Warner In Elite SRH 100-Sixes Club

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma became only the second batter after legendary David Warner to complete a century of sixes for the Orange franchise. Abhishek achieved the milestone during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring a quickfire 48 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of over 228.

Now, Abhishek has scored 101 sixes for SRH, with Warner still being the franchise's top-six-hitter with 143 maximums. In 76 matches and 73 innings for SRH, Abhishek has made 1,808 runs at an average of 26.58, with a strike rate of 162.88, including a century and nine fifties.

SRH vs KKR: Match Highlights

Coming to the match, KKR opted to bowl first. The first wicket stand between Travis Head (46 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Abhishek (48 in 21 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) started things for SRH, from where they slipped to 118/4. Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 35 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (39 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and a six) put on an 82-run stand for the fifth wicket and took SRH to 226/8 in 20 overs.

KKR Bowling Performance

Blessing Muzarabani (4/41) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, while Vaibhav Arora (2/47), Kartik Tyagi (1/48) and Anukul Roy (1/16) were also among the wickets. (ANI)

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