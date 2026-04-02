Billie Jean King Cup: Indian Team Excited, Eyes Top-Two Finish

Indian tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli expressed excitement ahead of the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup, highlighting the advantage of playing on home soil in Delhi. "I'm really excited to be part of this. We have a strong team again this year, and I'm looking forward to getting started. Playing at home is always special -- last year we were in Pune and Bangalore, and now Delhi is hosting the Billie Jean King Cup. The energy and support from the crowd will be crazy," Sahaja told ANI.

Team Confident, Aims for Top-Two Finish

On the Billie Jean King Cup, Tennis Player, Vaidehi Chaudhari told ANI, "... We've just started our preparations and are excited for the week ahead. This is my fourth Billie Jean King Cup, and we're aiming for a top-two finish..."

Vaishnavi Adkar expressed confidence and excitement ahead of the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup, highlighting strong team spirit and preparation. "I'm really looking forward to it, and the team spirit is high. It's rare to have so many top players together, so the camp has been a great experience. We know there are strong opponents like New Zealand, but we have a solid team and are ready to fight hard. The real challenge will be finishing in the top two, and we're focused on giving our best," Adkar told ANI.

Preparations Underway for World Group Push

Vishal Uppal said the team has begun preparations in earnest ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup, with a strong focus on adapting to playing conditions.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's tennis team has commenced a five-day preparatory camp at the DLTA Stadium in New Delhi as it gears up for the Billie Jean King Cup Group I - Asia/Oceania round-robin, with a clear focus on securing a third-ever qualification to the prestigious World Group.

The Indian team comprises Ankita Raina, Sahaja Yamalapalli, Vaishnavi Adkar, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Rutuja Bhoosale and Vaidehee Chaudhari, according to a release.

The five-day camp, running from April 1 to April 5, serves as a critical build-up phase ahead of the tournament scheduled at the same venue from April 7 to 11. (ANI)

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