Foreign Secretary Misri Represents India At UK-Hosted Meet On Efforts To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Amid Iran War

MENAFN - Live Mint) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India on Thursday at a UK-hosted summit of nearly 30 nations that focused on ensuring safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran's partial blockade of the strategic waterway, which has severely disrupted global oil and gas supplies, news agency PTI said.

Misri, joining the deliberations virtually, articulated New Delhi's stance on the safety of international shipping lanes in the region, the agency said.

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"As far as India is concerned, you very well know that we stand for free and open commercial shipping, and for maritime security in keeping with international law," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We continue to call for ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of priority," he said.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas ). West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

UK invited several countries, including India

Jaiswal said the UK invited several countries, including India, to talks on the Strait of Hormuz, and Misri attended.

"We are in touch with Iran and other countries to see how best we can get unimpeded and safe transit for our ships which are carrying products including LPG and LNG," he said.

"Through these conversations over last few days, six Indian-flagged vessels have been able to safely cross the Strait of Hormuz. We continue to be in touch with relevant parties on this matter," Jaiswal said.

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The external affairs ministry spokesperson said New Delhi is closely following all developments relating to the West Asia conflict.

There have been growing global concerns over disruptions in commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with many leading powers pressing for the full reopening of the waterway.

Iran has allowed ships from friendly countries to transit through the waterway.

As far as India is concerned, you very well know that we stand for free and open commercial shipping, and for maritime security in keeping with international law.

In the last couple of weeks, India has made diplomatic efforts focusing on ending the conflict in West Asia as soon as possible and ensuring the unimpeded flow of energy through the Strait of Hormuz.

New Delhi thinks there could be serious ramifications for fuel and fertiliser security for many countries including India if the blockade of the shipping lane continues.

(With PTI inputs)