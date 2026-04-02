Trump Slams Bruce Springsteen, Calls Singer A 'Dried Up Prune' Who Suffers From 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) slammed singer Bruce Springsteen, calling him a "dried up prune," who has suffered "greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon."

Escalating his feud with Springsteen, Trump's remarks came hours after he delivered a prime-time address over the ongoing war in Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the singer“has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS. The guy is a total loser who spews hate against a President who won a Landslide Election, including the popular vote, all Seven Swing States, and 86% of the Counties across America”.

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The feud escalated after Springsteen, a longtime Trump critic, on 31 March, the opening night of his“Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour” in Minneapolis, said, "We are living through some very dark times," and added, "Our American values that have sustained us for 250 years are being challenged as never before. We've got our young men and women's lives at risk in an unconstitutional and illegal war. This is happening now," Variety reported.

Continuing with his attack on Trump and his administration, Springsteen said, "We have a president who can't handle the truth." He also commented on the current political scenario in the US and how the Trump administration is continuing with its crackdown on immigrants. The singer said that immigrants are being held in detention centers across the country, with many of them being deported without due process of law, adding that many are being sent to alien countries and foreign gulags.

He added that the US is now abandoning the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO ) and its allies, who have fought previously with the US, criticising Trump and his recent plans.

According to a TIME report, Springsteen's attack on the Trump administration came after the government sent nearly 3,000 federal officers to Minneapolis this winter, marking the country's largest immigration crackdown and an operation that led to the deaths of two Americans. He responded in the way he knows best: by returning to the studio to create one of his hardest-hitting protest songs in years. He followed it up with an unplanned 18-city tour, kicking off in Minneapolis and concluding in Washington, DC. The route itself carried symbolic weight, tracing a path from the site of the violence to the nation's centre of political power.

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On Wednesday, Trump, in an interview with The Telegraph, said that Washington is reconsidering its NATO membership, calling the alliance a 'paper tiger.' His remarks came after Trump's appeal to his allies in Europe did not prove successful amid the ongoing war in Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz was shut by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) days after the US and Iran waged a war against Tehran in late February. The arterial waterway, responsible for transporting a fifth of the world's oil supply, has sent shockwaves across the global energy markets, spooking traders and pushing oil prices to a record high.