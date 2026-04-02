Trump Fires Pam Bondi As Attorney General Over Epstein Files Handling: Report Cites White House Official

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 2) removed Attorney General Pam Bondi from her post, Reuters cited a White House official, marking a major shake-up in the administration's top law enforcement leadership.

The decision follows mounting frustration over Bondi's performance, particularly her handling of sensitive investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein files controversy dominates tenure

Repeated criticism over the handling of Epstein-related files became a defining issue during Bondi's time in office.

She faced allegations of mismanaging or withholding key records tied to the Justice Department's sex trafficking investigations into Epstein, a financier known for his connections with powerful and influential figures.

The controversy fueled political backlash, including from Trump allies and some Republican lawmakers, and reignited scrutiny of Trump's past relationship with Epstein - which the president has said ended decades ago.

Pressure over prosecutions and DOJ strategy

In addition to the Epstein files controversy, Trump had reportedly grown frustrated with Bondi over what he viewed as a lack of urgency in pursuing prosecutions against political adversarie.

Congressional scrutiny

The controversy surrounding the Epstein files intensified after a limited initial release of documents failed to meet expectations.

Although the Justice Department and FBI later declared the case closed, bipartisan pressure mounted, leading to legislation requiring broader disclosure of records.

Even after the release of millions of pages of documents, criticism persisted over redactions and the exposure of some victims' identities.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Bondi, and she had been scheduled to testify before lawmakers on April 14.

Recent leadership shake-up

Bondi is the second senior official to be removed in recent weeks. Trump had earlier ousted Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary following criticism of her handling of the agency and the administration's immigration agenda.

The back-to-back departures highlight ongoing tensions within the administration over policy execution and leadership performance.

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