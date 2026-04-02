Irish Healthcare Retailer Reports 797% Growth In Organic Search And Expands Presence Across Emerging Search Platforms

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"A screenshot of the organic growth chart from Google Search Console covering a 12-month period."An Irish healthcare retailer recorded 797% growth in organic traffic and a 128.7% increase in revenue after implementing a structured SEO strategy. The campaign also expanded visibility across emerging search platforms, helping more people in Dublin discover and access mobility and physiotherapy products.

A healthcare retailer, Medpoint, has recorded a sharp increase in online visibility and sales following a year-long search strategy focused on both traditional search engines and newer discovery platforms.

Over a 12-month period, the company's organic traffic rose by 797%. Revenue generated through organic search increased by 128.7% compared to the previous year. The business has also seen growing visibility across a range of AI-powered search tools, with more than 17,000 monthly AI citations recorded across Gemini, ChatGPT and other AI platforms.

The work began after Medpoint experienced a significant drop in search performance linked to issues caused by a previous provider. These included harmful content appearing on the site, a loss of rankings, and a number of unresolved technical problems.

Initial efforts focused on addressing these issues. Technical fixes were implemented, harmful content was removed, and on-page elements were restructured to restore search visibility. Once stability was regained, attention shifted towards building long-term growth.

The strategy focused on improving visibility for high-intent searches related to mobility and physiotherapy products. Content was developed to match how people search for solutions, particularly when looking for products such as wheelchairs, rollators, and shower chairs. At the same time, the site's authority was strengthened through consistent publishing and link acquisition.

Alongside improvements in traditional search results, the business began to appear more frequently in responses generated by conversational search tools. This reflects a wider shift in how people search for information and products online.

The increase in visibility has also had a local impact. More people in Dublin are now able to find Medpoint when searching for mobility and physiotherapy products, making it easier to access support from a specialist they can visit and speak to in person.

Adrian Peh, founder of The Nurtur, the agency behind Medpoint's search strategy, said the results reflect changing search behaviour.

“People are searching in different ways than they did a few years ago. It is no longer just about ranking in Google. Businesses need to be visible wherever customers are looking for answers and solutions.”

The campaign is ongoing, with further work planned to expand coverage and maintain visibility across both established and emerging search channels.

About the Agency

The Nurtur is is an SEO agency focused on helping ecommerce and service-based businesses grow through Google and AI-driven search. The agency specialises in practical, data-driven strategies designed to generate leads and sales.