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Class Action Filed Alleging Mislabeling Of“Mediterranean Olive Oil Blend” Product Sadaf Foods
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California against Soofer Co., Inc., doing business as Sadaf Foods, alleging that certain cooking oil products were mislabeled and marketed in a manner that misled consumers.
The lawsuit, Mikha, et al. v. Soofer Co., Inc., d/b/a Sadaf Foods, Case No. 3:26-cv-01951-AGS-BJW, alleges that the company marketed a product labeled“Mediterranean Olive Oil Blend” that, according to independent laboratory testing referenced in the complaint, did not contain detectable olive oil despite labeling suggesting the presence of olive oil. The complaint alleges that testing showed the product consisted entirely of soybean oil.
According to the complaint, plaintiffs allege that the product's labeling prominently referenced olive oil and included imagery of olives, which they contend led consumers to believe the product contained olive oil. The lawsuit further alleges that consumers paid a premium for the product based on these representations and would not have purchased the product had they known its alleged composition.
The complaint asserts claims under California consumer protection statutes, including California Business and Professions Code sections governing unfair competition and false advertising, as well as California Health and Safety Code provisions governing labeling of blended oils. Plaintiffs seek restitution, damages, and injunctive relief requiring corrective labeling and other measures if the claims are proven.
The lawsuit seeks to represent a nationwide class of consumers who purchased the product within the applicable limitations period, as well as a California subclass of purchasers. The case is currently at an early stage, and no court has made any findings regarding the merits of the allegations.
About the Case
This press release summarizes allegations contained in a complaint filed in federal court. The allegations are claims made by plaintiffs and have not been proven in court. Soofer Co., Inc., d/b/a Sadaf Foods denies liability unless and until proven otherwise in accordance with applicable law. A copy of the filed complaint can be found here:
Plaintiffs are represented by:
SWIGART LAW GROUP, APC
Joshua B. Swigart
2221 Camino del Rio S, Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92108
Phone: (866) 219-3343
Email:...
THE LAW OFFICE OF QUINTIN G. SHAMMAM
2111 Camino del Rio S, Suite 207
San Diego, CA 92108
Phone: (619) 444-0001
Email:...
THE LAW OFFICE OF JOSEPH M. ATTIQ
2111 Camino del Rio S, Suite 207
San Diego, CA 92108
Phone: (619) 520-5201
Email:...
The lawsuit, Mikha, et al. v. Soofer Co., Inc., d/b/a Sadaf Foods, Case No. 3:26-cv-01951-AGS-BJW, alleges that the company marketed a product labeled“Mediterranean Olive Oil Blend” that, according to independent laboratory testing referenced in the complaint, did not contain detectable olive oil despite labeling suggesting the presence of olive oil. The complaint alleges that testing showed the product consisted entirely of soybean oil.
According to the complaint, plaintiffs allege that the product's labeling prominently referenced olive oil and included imagery of olives, which they contend led consumers to believe the product contained olive oil. The lawsuit further alleges that consumers paid a premium for the product based on these representations and would not have purchased the product had they known its alleged composition.
The complaint asserts claims under California consumer protection statutes, including California Business and Professions Code sections governing unfair competition and false advertising, as well as California Health and Safety Code provisions governing labeling of blended oils. Plaintiffs seek restitution, damages, and injunctive relief requiring corrective labeling and other measures if the claims are proven.
The lawsuit seeks to represent a nationwide class of consumers who purchased the product within the applicable limitations period, as well as a California subclass of purchasers. The case is currently at an early stage, and no court has made any findings regarding the merits of the allegations.
About the Case
This press release summarizes allegations contained in a complaint filed in federal court. The allegations are claims made by plaintiffs and have not been proven in court. Soofer Co., Inc., d/b/a Sadaf Foods denies liability unless and until proven otherwise in accordance with applicable law. A copy of the filed complaint can be found here:
Plaintiffs are represented by:
SWIGART LAW GROUP, APC
Joshua B. Swigart
2221 Camino del Rio S, Suite 308
San Diego, CA 92108
Phone: (866) 219-3343
Email:...
THE LAW OFFICE OF QUINTIN G. SHAMMAM
2111 Camino del Rio S, Suite 207
San Diego, CA 92108
Phone: (619) 444-0001
Email:...
THE LAW OFFICE OF JOSEPH M. ATTIQ
2111 Camino del Rio S, Suite 207
San Diego, CA 92108
Phone: (619) 520-5201
Email:...
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