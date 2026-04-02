The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale Movie To Start Filming April 27 For 2027 Release

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Filming for The Summer I Turned Pretty finale movie is set to begin on April 27, according to Deadline Hollywood, as the hit series prepares for its final chapter on screen.

While international reports point to a late April production start, it remains unclear how the exact timeline was confirmed, with no detailed production breakdown shared publicly yet.

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The announcement comes months after the show's third season wrapped on September 17, 2025, closing a chapter that had kept fans emotionally invested and divided for weeks between Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad.

A finale that split fans

Since its debut in 2022, The Summer I Turned Pretty grew into a global streaming hit, following Belly, played by Lola Tung, as she navigates first love, family, and the complicated reality of falling in love.

By its final episodes, the series delivered the long-awaited resolution to its central love triangle between Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

In the end, Belly reunites with Conrad in Paris, bringing their story full circle. While the show diverged in parts from Jenny Han's original We'll Always Have Summer epilogue, the emotional payoff left some fans satisfied, while others continued to debate the outcome.

From series ending to movie tease

The shift from series to film did not come out of nowhere, it was quietly built into the ending itself.

In the post-credits of the Season 3 finale, Jenny Han left fans with a message:

“Maybe we will meet again at Cousins. Until then.”

It landed at a time when viewers were still split, emotional, and deep in the Team Conrad versus Team Jeremiah debate.

Paired with the final scenes of Belly and Conrad, it did not feel like a full stop, it felt like something still unfolding.

Now, with a movie in the works, that line reads less like a goodbye and more like a setup.

There were still parts of the original trilogy left untouched, and for many fans, the ending never felt completely closed. The film, in that sense, is not a restart, it is the continuation the show was already pointing toward.

What we know so far

According to Deadline:

Filming is set to begin on April 27, 2026 The main cast is expected to return as part of existing deals The film is currently targeting a 2027 release

What comes next

If production stays on track, the film is expected to offer a more cinematic and complete ending to Belly's story, expanding beyond the constraints of episodic storytelling.

For fans who have followed the series since its 2022 debut, the upcoming film could serve as the final emotional closure, or reopen the long-standing debate over who Belly truly belongs with.

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