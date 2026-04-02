The LYCRA Company Announces Strategic Partnership On Renewable LYCRA® Fiber

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The LYCRA Company, a global leader in innovative and sustainable fiber solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Texhong International Group Limited (“Texhong”), one of the world's largest suppliers of core-spun cotton textiles. Under the agreement, Texhong will exclusively partner with The LYCRA Company to bringmade with 30 percent plant-based content* to China's core-spun yarn sector. This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of bio-derived spandex across the global apparel and textile industry.

Renewable LYCRA® fiber made with 30 percent plant-based content is the latest achievement in The LYCRA Company's efforts to develop more sustainable materials. Partly derived from dent corn, this new offering is expected to retain the outstanding elasticity, comfort, and durability of standard fossil-derived LYCRA® fiber. Information from a recent Cradle-to-Gate Life Cycle Assessment indicated up to a 32 percent** reduction in carbon emissions compared to fossil-derived LYCRA® fiber.

“This strategic partnership fully underscores The LYCRA Company's leading capabilities in sustainable fiber innovation and industrial application,” said Jason Wang, vice president of Asia at The LYCRA Company.“Renewable LYCRA® fiber already boasts a mature foundation for commercial adoption. The partnership with Texhong will further expand its industrial scale. By working closely with value chain partners, we aim to continuously drive the widespread adoption of lower impact, innovative materials across the textile industry.”

Texhong will leverage its well-established textile value chain to develop customized core-spun yarn products using Renewable LYCRA® fiber made with 30 percent plant-based content. These products deliver an integrated, sustainable solution from bio-derived raw materials to yarn manufacturing. Moving forward, the two companies will jointly drive collaborative innovation in bio-derived spandex materials, yarn manufacturing, and brand end-use applications.

“Texhong has long been dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of high-value-added cotton textiles and core-spun yarn products,” said Zhou Xia, chief operating officer of Texhong.“Partnering with The LYCRA Company will bring new breakthroughs in bio-based material applications and further improve product sustainability. Together, we will jointly accelerate the innovation and market penetration of bio-derived core-spun yarn solutions.”

Texhong has used LYCRA® brand fibers for nearly two decades and has collaborated with The LYCRA Company on many technological advancements, including patented LYCRA® dualFX® fabric technology. The further deepening of this partnership reflects the companies' shared commitment to technological progress, operational synergy, and sustainable development. It also demonstrates The LYCRA Company's ongoing commitment to empowering the textile value chain through continuous innovation.

*30 percent renewable content to be confirmed via third-party testing.

**Comparative Life Cycle Assessment: LYCRA® fiber with Bio-derived PTMEG vs LYCRA® fiber with Fossil-Derived PTMEG, Ramboll, 2026.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company is a leading global fiber and technology solutions provider to the apparel and personal care industries, committed to offering sustainable products made with renewable, pre- and post-consumer recycled ingredients that reduce waste and help set the stage for circularity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, it owns the LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, and TACTEL® brands. The LYCRA Company adds value to its customers' products by offering unique innovations that meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. Learn more at thelycracompany.

LYCRA® is a trademark of The LYCRA Company.

About Texhong International Group Limited

Texhong International Group Limited, founded in 1997, is one of the world's leading suppliers of core-spun cotton textiles, specializing in the manufacturing and sales of high value-added fashionable cotton textiles. The Group is currently ranked among the top three most competitive enterprises in China's cotton textile industry, is listed among China's Top 500 Enterprises, and is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Guided by its core values of“Revering Heaven, Loving People, Benefiting Self and Others”, the Group is committed to becoming a happiness-driven enterprise characterized by continuous learning and growth, while striving to create a better and more inspiring life through innovation.

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