Empower Health Labs Beyond Prostate Under Investigation: Researching The Scientific Benefits Of Each Ingredient & Official Website Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 2026 Informational Report on Beyond Prostate Saw Palmetto Berries, Zinc, Selenium, Pygeum Africanum, Stinging Nettle Ingredient Research, Dosage Transparency, Refund Policy Requirements, and What Consumers Should Verify Before Purchasing

New York, NY, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This report has been prepared to organize and present publicly available information about Beyond Prostate, including ingredient references, formulation details, and statements found on the official Empower Health Labs website.

The purpose of this report is to clarify how the product is described by the company and to outline what supporting information is currently accessible to consumers evaluating this category.

This report is based on publicly available information and is intended to present how Beyond Prostate is described across official materials and related ingredient references. Where this report uses terms such as "investigating" or "researching," it refers to a structured presentation of product information, ingredient research, and company policies - not an opinion, endorsement, or performance judgment. All details should be verified on the official website.

This content contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details described below are stated as presented on the official website and should be verified directly before any purchasing decision.

Terms such as "support," "promote," or "benefit" in this report reflect how Beyond Prostate marketing materials describe potential outcomes. These terms do not indicate that Beyond Prostate has been clinically proven effective as a finished proprietary formula. Research associated with individual ingredients has been explored in scientific literature; however, such findings relate to those ingredients independently and do not necessarily reflect the effects of the finished Beyond Prostate formulation.

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, particularly if you are currently managing an existing health condition or taking prescription medications.







Why Consumers Are Searching for Beyond Prostate Information in 2026

If you have been looking for more information about Beyond Prostate by Empower Health Labs,

That is exactly what this report is built to help with - to provide a structured overview of the information currently available to consumers, including the product's own stated details, ingredient research references, and policy terms, all organized in one place. For a broader look at how the Beyond Prostate formula and its saw palmetto foundation are positioned in the men's health supplement space, a separate informational overview of the Beyond Prostate formulation covers additional context on ingredient roles, usage guidance, and product background.

The official website describes Beyond Prostate as containing "over 19 natural ingredients" including saw palmetto berries, zinc, selenium, pygeum africanum, red raspberry, annona muricata, and stinging nettle. The website references multiple studies corresponding to individual ingredients. The product page lists 200mg of saw palmetto berries per serving but does not appear to publicly disclose specific milligram amounts for every remaining ingredient. Publicly available sources do not indicate a clinical study testing the finished combined formula as sold. That distinction is important context for everything that follows.

How the Beyond Prostate Ingredients Are Described and What Research Exists

The official Beyond Prostate website references scientific citations corresponding to ingredients in the formula. Here is what the research landscape looks like for the key compounds - and where the line between ingredient research and product claims falls.

Saw Palmetto Berries (200mg per serving, per the official website): Saw palmetto (Serenoa repens) has been studied in relation to lower urinary tract symptoms and International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) metrics in peer-reviewed research. The product website references a study observing that test subjects experienced significant improvements in IPSS, with improvement percentages increasing over two, four, and six month intervals. Saw palmetto is described on the product page as a commonly prescribed phytotherapeutic agent in Europe. Individual study outcomes vary based on dosage, population, and duration.

Zinc: Nutrition research describes zinc as a vital component in prostatic fluid and essential for maintaining prostate health and function. The product website references studies examining zinc's role in supporting prostate health and healthy prostate size.

Selenium: Research describes selenium as an antioxidant studied for its potential role in prostate cellular health. Pygeum Africanum: European Medicines Agency monograph data describes traditional use of pygeum bark in supporting prostate health and urine flow. Red Raspberry: Contains antioxidant compounds associated with healthy inflammatory response in scientific literature. Annona Muricata: The product website references ongoing research examining its role in prostate health support. Stinging Nettle: Has been studied in combination with saw palmetto for urinary health parameters.

Here is the distinction that matters most: these are individual ingredient-level findings. The question is not whether these ingredients appear in research - many of them do. The more relevant question is whether the specific dosages used in those studies correspond to what Beyond Prostate delivers per serving. The official product page discloses 200mg of saw palmetto berries but does not appear to publicly list specific milligram amounts for each of the remaining ingredients.

Research associated with individual ingredients has been explored in scientific literature; however, such findings relate to those ingredients independently and do not necessarily reflect the effects of the finished Beyond Prostate formulation. No publicly available material reviewed for this report confirms that the combined formulation has been tested as a finished product under controlled clinical conditions.

The Distinction Between Ingredient Research and Finished-Product Research

This is one of the most useful things to understand when evaluating any supplement - not just Beyond Prostate.

Publicly available materials on the official website - including the product page, policies, and referenced studies - do not include a clinical trial evaluating Beyond Prostate as a finished proprietary formula. The scientific references on the product website correspond to studies on individual ingredients tested in isolation under specific research conditions. Those studies did not evaluate the combined 19-ingredient capsule as sold.

Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements are not required to undergo pre-market clinical testing or receive FDA approval before being sold. The official website includes the standard regulatory disclaimer that statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are searching for terms like "Beyond Prostate clinical study" or "Beyond Prostate FDA approved," the distinction between ingredient-level research and product-level clinical validation is the key factor in interpreting what the product website's scientific references actually represent.

Beyond Prostate Pricing and Purchasing Information

The official Beyond Prostate website lists multiple purchasing options, with pricing structures that vary depending on selected quantity and availability at the time of order.

Because promotional offers, shipping terms, and package configurations may change, readers are encouraged to verify the most current product details directly on the official Beyond Prostate page before making any purchase decision.

The product FAQ section on the official website states that orders are one-time purchases with no hidden auto-ship or subscription services. Purchases are processed through ClickBank, identified on the website as the retailer for this product.

Current pricing, package options, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current Beyond Prostate offer (official Beyond Prostate page).

Refund Policy Details and Return Process Requirements

The refund policy on the official website describes a 90-day money-back guarantee from the date of purchase. The website states the company guarantees consumers will experience good results, or the purchase price will be refunded - including for bottles that have been opened and used.

The refund process includes specific requirements worth understanding before purchasing. The shipping and return policy page states that all bottles must be returned - whether unopened, empty, or partially full - to the fulfillment address. Returns must include a handwritten or printed note with the order number, full name, mailing address, email address, phone number, and original packing slip if available.

Return shipping costs are the buyer's responsibility. The policy states consumers should use a shipping service that provides tracking information and send the tracking number to support. The product must arrive at the fulfillment facility within 90 days of the original purchase date for a full refund to be processed.

Refunds are credited back to the original card or bank account and may take three to five business days to appear, depending on the processing bank, per the stated policy. Refund requests can also be initiated by calling customer support or through ClickBank's self-service billing portal.

Full refund terms, return address details, and current policy information can be confirmed by viewing the current Beyond Prostate offer (official Beyond Prostate page).

What Readers May Want to Verify Before Purchase

Readers evaluating Beyond Prostate may wish to review the following areas before making any purchasing decision.

Ingredient dosage disclosure. The official website lists 200mg of saw palmetto berries per serving. For the remaining ingredients in the 19-ingredient formula, specific milligram amounts do not appear to be publicly listed on the product page. If full dosage transparency matters to your decision, contacting the manufacturer directly may provide additional detail.

Ingredient research versus finished-product research. The product website references studies on individual compounds. Knowing whether you are looking at ingredient-level evidence or finished-formula clinical validation helps set realistic expectations about what the references actually represent.

Refund policy requirements and timelines. Important details about return shipping responsibility, the 90-day deadline, required documentation, and ClickBank processing are found in the policy pages rather than on the main product page. Reviewing those terms before ordering removes surprises later.

Healthcare provider consultation. This is especially important if you are taking prescription medications or managing an existing prostate condition. A clinician familiar with your personal medical history is the most reliable resource for determining whether any supplement fits your specific situation.

Consumers may also wish to check serving size details, allergen information (the product page lists the formula as soy-free, gluten-free, milk-free, wheat-free, egg-free, GMO-free, peanut-free, shellfish-free, and sugar and sweetener-free), and any additional supporting research before making a decision. Consulting a qualified healthcare professional is recommended for personalized guidance.

Common Questions About Beyond Prostate

How is Beyond Prostate described on the official website?

The product page describes Beyond Prostate as "the ultimate prostate supporting formula" containing over 19 natural ingredients. It is positioned as a dietary supplement for prostate health, urinary health, and sexual well-being support. It is sold through and processed through ClickBank.

What ingredient information is publicly available?

The official website discloses 200mg of saw palmetto berries per serving and names the key ingredients in the formula. Specific milligram amounts for each individual remaining ingredient do not appear to be publicly listed on the product page. The manufacturer may be able to provide additional detail upon request.

What is the FDA status of this product?

Beyond Prostate is a dietary supplement and does not require FDA approval under current federal regulations. The official website includes the standard FDA disclaimer that statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

What does the refund process require?

The stated policy describes a 90-day money-back guarantee. Refund requests require returning all bottles to the Tallmadge, Ohio fulfillment address with order details included. Return shipping is the buyer's responsibility. Requests may also be initiated through ClickBank's billing portal.

Is this a subscription product?

The product FAQ on the official website states Beyond Prostate does not include any hidden auto-ship or subscription services and that orders are one-time purchases.

Can this product replace medical treatment for prostate conditions?

Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product should not be used as a replacement for professional medical treatment. Men managing prostate-related health conditions should consult their healthcare provider before starting any supplement.

What product information can be verified through official sources?

Ingredient names, saw palmetto dosage, pricing structures, refund policy terms, allergen information, and ClickBank retailer details are all verifiable through the official website and its policy pages. The full refund policy, shipping terms, and terms of service are accessible through the website footer.

Summary of Information Presented

This report has presented the publicly available information about Beyond Prostate, including ingredient references and dosage disclosure, the distinction between ingredient-level and product-level research, refund policy requirements, and verification steps available to consumers.

The product website references studies on individual ingredients such as saw palmetto, zinc, selenium, pygeum, and stinging nettle. Publicly available sources do not indicate a clinical study evaluating the finished 19-ingredient formula. The saw palmetto dosage is disclosed at 200mg per serving; specific milligram amounts for the remaining ingredients do not appear to be publicly listed.

A 90-day money-back guarantee is described in the stated policies, processed through ClickBank, with specific return requirements outlined on the shipping and return policy page. Orders are described as one-time purchases with no auto-ship charges.

Complete product details, current pricing, and terms are available by viewing the current Beyond Prostate offer (official Beyond Prostate page).

Contact Information

The following contact details are listed on the official website:

Empower Health LaboratoriesEmpower Health Laboratories, Returns Department, 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 442781732 1st Avenue #28568, New York, NY 10128(800)-974-2790...Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank), 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709US: 1-800-390-6035 | International: +1 208-345-4245Available through ClickBank's order support portal at

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described are stated as presented on the official product website and product labeling. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all information directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Beyond Prostate is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting Beyond Prostate or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Results are not guaranteed. All pricing, offers, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced are based on information available on the official product website at the time of writing (April 2026) and may change without notice. Verify current terms on the official website and through ClickBank order support before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This content contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the retailer for this product, as identified on the official website. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or verification of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented.

Disclaimer of Responsibility: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of writing. The content creator does not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Empower Health Laboratories and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

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