Unemployment Rate Among Jordanians Reaches 21.2% In Q4 2025

The unemployment rate among Jordanian males stood at 17.2% during the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a decrease of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period in 2024, and a decline of 0.8 percentage points from the previous quarter.

According to the Department of Statistics, the overall unemployment rate among Jordanians dropped by 1.7 percentage points over the past three years compared to Q4 2022, while male unemployment has fallen by 4.2 percentage points since 2021.

For Jordanians aged 24 and above, the unemployment rate reached 17.7% in Q4 2025, including 13.6% for males and 31.3% for females. Among non-Jordanians in the same age group, unemployment stood at 5.6%, with 6.2% for males and 2.7% for females.

The overall unemployment rate, including both Jordanians and non-Jordanians, was 16.1% in Q4 2025, down 0.8 percentage points from 16.9% in Q4 2024 and 0.1 percentage points from Q3 2025. Male unemployment among all residents was 13.8% during Q4 2025, a drop of 1.4 percentage points compared to the same period in 2024 and a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Unemployment among Jordanians aged 15 and above reached 21.2% in Q4 2025, slightly lower than 21.3% in Q4 2024 and 21.4% in Q3 2025. Female unemployment among Jordanians rose to 34.8% in Q4 2025, up 2.6 percentage points from Q4 2024 and 0.9 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Characteristics of Unemployed Jordanians

Approximately 63.8% of unemployed Jordanians hold a secondary education or higher, while 36.1% have below-secondary qualifications. By governorate, Ajloun recorded the highest unemployment rate at 29.3%, while Aqaba had the lowest at 11.3%.

For Jordanians aged 24 and above, unemployment stood at 17.7%, with 13.6% among males and 31.3% among females.

Employment Among Jordanians

The employment-to-labor force ratio for Jordanians was 78.8% in Q4 2025, including 82.8% for males and 65.2% for females. The employment rate for Jordanians aged 23 and above was 32.5%.

Among employed Jordanians, 46.9% held below-secondary qualifications, 9.6% had a secondary diploma, and 43.2% had post-secondary education. The proportion of wage employees was 86.3%, with 84.1% males and 96.0% females.

Labor Force Participation Among Jordanians

The adjusted labor force participation rate for Jordanians aged 15 and above was 34.5% in Q4 2025, compared to 34.0% in Q4 2024. Male participation was 53.3%, while female participation rose to 15.7%, up 0.5 percentage points from the previous year. A notable educational gap was observed: 75.1% of female participants held a bachelor's degree or higher, compared to 27.6% of males, while 55.3% of male participants had below-secondary education, versus 8.2% of females.

Jordanian male employees represented 78.5% of the government sector workforce, while females accounted for 21.5%.

Unemployment Among Non-Jordanians

Among non-Jordanians, the overall unemployment rate remained at 9.2% in Q4 2025. Male unemployment was 9.6%, up 1.5 percentage points from the previous quarter. For non-Jordanians aged 24 and above, unemployment was 5.6%, including 6.2% for males and 2.7% for females.

Labor Force Participation Among Non-Jordanians

The adjusted labor force participation rate for non-Jordanians aged 15 and above was 57.8% in Q4 2025, including 80.1% for males and 24.9% for females.