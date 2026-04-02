Worthington Steel, Inc. Shareholders Are Encouraged To Reach Out To Johnson Fistel For More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE: WS). The investigation focuses on Worthington Steel's executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Background of the investigation

On March 25, 2026, Worthington Steel reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Among other items, the Company disclosed declining operating income and a decrease in gross margin. The Company stated that these results were driven in part by a significant increase in SG&A expense, including professional fees related to the proposed acquisition of Kloeckner, as well as lower toll volumes and softening demand from mill customers. Following these disclosures, the price of Worthington Steel stock declined sharply in after-hours and premarket trading.



Following this announcement, the price of Worthington Steel stock declined sharply in premarket trading.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Worthington Steel complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Worthington Steel stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

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