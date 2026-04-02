Algofintech Expands Algorithm Library To 18 Strategies Across Forex, Futures, Crypto, And Equities

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AlgoFinTech, the whitelabel algorithmic trading infrastructure company based in Miami, has announced that its proprietary algorithm library has expanded to 18 actively deployed strategies spanning four major asset classes: Forex, Futures, Cryptocurrency, and Equities.

The milestone reflects a deliberate buildout that has been underway for months, driven by the company's proprietary backtesting engine - a system capable of evaluating tens of thousands of strategy permutations per second before any candidate reaches live markets.

From Backtest to Deployment in a Single Pipeline

What makes the number notable is not the count itself but what each strategy survived to get there. Every algorithm in the library passed through AlgoFinTech's multi-stage vetting process, which includes historical backtesting across years of market data, out-of-sample validation, drawdown stress testing, and regime-change analysis.

"Eighteen might not sound like a large number until you understand that each one was selected from hundreds of thousands of candidates," said AlgoFinTech founder Anthony. "We do not add strategies to pad a list. Every algorithm in the library is there because it earned its place through data."

The strategies cover a range of market conditions and timeframes. Some target intraday momentum on futures instruments. Others are built for swing trades on major forex pairs or mean-reversion setups on equities. The crypto allocations focus on high-liquidity pairs where execution reliability matches the strategy requirements.

A Library Built for Whitelabel Partners

The expansion is directly tied to AlgoFinTech's core business model. The company provides turnkey infrastructure for agencies, prop firms, and independent trading operations that want to offer algorithmic trading under their own brand. Each partner gets access to the full strategy library, along with dashboards, performance analytics, and trade execution tools - all branded to their business.

"Our partners do not need to hire quant researchers or build their own backtesting systems," Anthony explained. "They plug into our infrastructure, choose which strategies fit their client base, and launch. That is the entire workflow."

The whitelabel model means that as AlgoFinTech's library grows, every partner benefits immediately. New strategies are deployed across the network without requiring individual firms to manage development or integration.

Market-Agnostic by Design

A key advantage of the library's multi-asset coverage is risk diversification. Partners are not locked into a single market or a single style of trading. A futures-focused strategy that underperforms during low-volatility periods can be paired with a forex strategy built for range-bound conditions, creating a more resilient overall portfolio.

"We built the platform to be market-agnostic from day one," said Anthony. "The same engine that discovers a winning strategy on the Nasdaq futures contract can be pointed at gold, euro-dollar, or Bitcoin without changing a single setting. That flexibility is what allows us to build a library this diverse."

AlgoFinTech confirmed that the library is expected to continue growing through the remainder of 2026 as the backtesting engine runs continuously, scanning for new edges across global markets.

What Comes Next

The company is currently onboarding new whitelabel partners and expanding brokerage integrations to support additional execution platforms. AlgoFinTech also indicated that upcoming additions to the library will include strategies optimized for specific session windows and volatility environments, giving partners even more granular control over their offerings.

For firms evaluating algorithmic trading infrastructure, the message is straightforward: the library is live, the strategies are running, and the pipeline that feeds it never stops.

About AlgoFinTech

AlgoFinTech provides the complete infrastructure to start and scale an algorithmic trading company. From proprietary strategy discovery and backtesting to whitelabel dashboards and automated trade execution, AlgoFinTech serves agencies, prop firms, and independent operators across Forex, Crypto, Stocks, and Futures - all under their own brand. Learn more at .