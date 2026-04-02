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Lyzr AI Launches Gitclaw, The Open Enterprise Standard For Multi-Agent Governance
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lyzr AI, the enterprise AI agent infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of GitClaw, the open alternative to OpenClaw for enterprises. GitClaw is a multi-model, git-native AI agent framework with built-in guardrails and a centralized control system designed to solve the governance crisis
facing every organization deploying AI agents at scale. Any agent already built on LangGraph, Agentforce, CrewAI, or any other framework is paired with a Proxy Agent, which automatically converts it into the GitAgent Registry, a universal standard format.
The result: every agent in the enterprise is standardized, traceable, and governed from one central control plane.
The Governance Gap Holding Enterprise AI Back
Enterprises have invested heavily in AI agents across multiple frameworks, including LangGraph, Agentforce, CrewAI, and others. These agents operate in silos with no common standard, no central visibility, and no unified way to enforce policy or trace activity. For a Fortune 100 CIO, this creates unacceptable governance risk: they cannot see what every agent is doing, cannot enforce consistent guardrails, and cannot produce a unified audit trail for compliance review.
GitClaw addresses this directly. By converting all existing agents into the GitAgent Registry via Proxy Agents and enforcing policy centrally across the entire fleet, Lyzr AI delivers the standardization layer that regulated industries require, without demanding a rip-and-replace of existing agent investments.
How GitClaw Works
GitClaw operates through three interlocking components. The Proxy Agent pairs with any agent built on LangGraph, Agentforce, CrewAI, or other frameworks and automatically converts it into a GitAgent Registry entry with no rebuild required. The GitAgent Registry functions as the universal standard that every converted agent is registered against, providing a single source of truth for all agents across the enterprise.
The Central Control System provides administrators and AI governance teams with a unified view of every agent (its role, scope, real-time status, and activity) while enforcing configurable guardrails at the container level so agents physically cannot operate outside defined boundaries.
Every agent change in GitClaw is a commit. Every rollback is a revert. Every compliance review starts with git log platform's git-native audit trail means full
traceability is a structural property of the system, not an afterthought.
“Every Fortune 100 CIO we speak with has the same question: how do I control all these agents? They've built agents on LangGraph, Agentforce, and CrewAI, and now they have a fleet operating in silos with no common standard and no central control plane,” said Siva Surendira, CEO and Co-Founder at Lyzr AI.
“GitClaw is the answer. With a Proxy Agent that converts any existing agent into the GitAgent Registry, without requiring a rebuild, enterprises finally have the standardization, traceability, and control they need to deploy AI at scale. This is what a Fortune 50 CIO actually needs before saying yes to enterprise-wide agent deployment.”
Key Capabilities
Multi-model routing: Route each task to the right model (vision, reasoning, code, or conversation) within a single governed framework.
Proxy Agent conversion: Any agent built on any framework is paired with a Proxy Agent that converts it into a GitAgent Registry entry automatically. No rebuild required.
GitAgent Registry: The universal standard every converted agent is registered against, providing a single source of truth for policy enforcement and compliance reporting across the enterprise.
Guardrail enforcement: Configurable per-agent or enterprise-wide policies define permissible actions, data access, and operational boundaries, enforced at the container level.
Git-native audit trail: Every agent change is a commit, every rollback is a revert, and every compliance review starts with git log. Full traceability by design.
The Enterprise Standard for Governed AI
GitClaw positions Lyzr AI as the governance and standardization layer for enterprise AI, the control plane that CIOs actually need before approving enterprise-wide agent deployment. As more agents are registered to the GitAgent Registry, the standard becomes more deeply embedded in enterprise infrastructure, creating a network effect that reinforces Lyzr AI's role as the central governance authority across the agentic AI stack.
The launch directly addresses the requirements of compliance-sensitive verticals (financial services, healthcare, legal, and government) where the inability to enforce consistent guardrails and produce a unified audit trail has been the primary barrier to enterprise-wide agent adoption.
GitClaw is available now. For more information, visit .
About Lyzr AI
Lyzr AI is an enterprise agent orchestration company that combines a comprehensive self-service platform with expert services to help organizations deploy AI agents for mission-critical functions. Founded by Siva Surendira and headquartered in New York with an engineering core in Bengaluru, India, Lyzr serves enterprises across banking, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and professional services. Unlike DIY open-source platforms or single-product competitors, Lyzr provides Forward Deployed Engineers who work directly with customers to move agents into production with enterprise-grade governance and security.
The company's open-source platform ensures no vendor lock-in while delivering the architectural innovations that materially improve the probability of AI implementation success.
Media Contact:
Will Kruisbrink
ANDOR PR
...
(217) 766-7894
facing every organization deploying AI agents at scale. Any agent already built on LangGraph, Agentforce, CrewAI, or any other framework is paired with a Proxy Agent, which automatically converts it into the GitAgent Registry, a universal standard format.
The result: every agent in the enterprise is standardized, traceable, and governed from one central control plane.
The Governance Gap Holding Enterprise AI Back
Enterprises have invested heavily in AI agents across multiple frameworks, including LangGraph, Agentforce, CrewAI, and others. These agents operate in silos with no common standard, no central visibility, and no unified way to enforce policy or trace activity. For a Fortune 100 CIO, this creates unacceptable governance risk: they cannot see what every agent is doing, cannot enforce consistent guardrails, and cannot produce a unified audit trail for compliance review.
GitClaw addresses this directly. By converting all existing agents into the GitAgent Registry via Proxy Agents and enforcing policy centrally across the entire fleet, Lyzr AI delivers the standardization layer that regulated industries require, without demanding a rip-and-replace of existing agent investments.
How GitClaw Works
GitClaw operates through three interlocking components. The Proxy Agent pairs with any agent built on LangGraph, Agentforce, CrewAI, or other frameworks and automatically converts it into a GitAgent Registry entry with no rebuild required. The GitAgent Registry functions as the universal standard that every converted agent is registered against, providing a single source of truth for all agents across the enterprise.
The Central Control System provides administrators and AI governance teams with a unified view of every agent (its role, scope, real-time status, and activity) while enforcing configurable guardrails at the container level so agents physically cannot operate outside defined boundaries.
Every agent change in GitClaw is a commit. Every rollback is a revert. Every compliance review starts with git log platform's git-native audit trail means full
traceability is a structural property of the system, not an afterthought.
“Every Fortune 100 CIO we speak with has the same question: how do I control all these agents? They've built agents on LangGraph, Agentforce, and CrewAI, and now they have a fleet operating in silos with no common standard and no central control plane,” said Siva Surendira, CEO and Co-Founder at Lyzr AI.
“GitClaw is the answer. With a Proxy Agent that converts any existing agent into the GitAgent Registry, without requiring a rebuild, enterprises finally have the standardization, traceability, and control they need to deploy AI at scale. This is what a Fortune 50 CIO actually needs before saying yes to enterprise-wide agent deployment.”
Key Capabilities
Multi-model routing: Route each task to the right model (vision, reasoning, code, or conversation) within a single governed framework.
Proxy Agent conversion: Any agent built on any framework is paired with a Proxy Agent that converts it into a GitAgent Registry entry automatically. No rebuild required.
GitAgent Registry: The universal standard every converted agent is registered against, providing a single source of truth for policy enforcement and compliance reporting across the enterprise.
Guardrail enforcement: Configurable per-agent or enterprise-wide policies define permissible actions, data access, and operational boundaries, enforced at the container level.
Git-native audit trail: Every agent change is a commit, every rollback is a revert, and every compliance review starts with git log. Full traceability by design.
The Enterprise Standard for Governed AI
GitClaw positions Lyzr AI as the governance and standardization layer for enterprise AI, the control plane that CIOs actually need before approving enterprise-wide agent deployment. As more agents are registered to the GitAgent Registry, the standard becomes more deeply embedded in enterprise infrastructure, creating a network effect that reinforces Lyzr AI's role as the central governance authority across the agentic AI stack.
The launch directly addresses the requirements of compliance-sensitive verticals (financial services, healthcare, legal, and government) where the inability to enforce consistent guardrails and produce a unified audit trail has been the primary barrier to enterprise-wide agent adoption.
GitClaw is available now. For more information, visit .
About Lyzr AI
Lyzr AI is an enterprise agent orchestration company that combines a comprehensive self-service platform with expert services to help organizations deploy AI agents for mission-critical functions. Founded by Siva Surendira and headquartered in New York with an engineering core in Bengaluru, India, Lyzr serves enterprises across banking, insurance, financial services, healthcare, and professional services. Unlike DIY open-source platforms or single-product competitors, Lyzr provides Forward Deployed Engineers who work directly with customers to move agents into production with enterprise-grade governance and security.
The company's open-source platform ensures no vendor lock-in while delivering the architectural innovations that materially improve the probability of AI implementation success.
Media Contact:
Will Kruisbrink
ANDOR PR
...
(217) 766-7894
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