Madhya Pradesh Has Sufficient LPG, Petroleum Products: Chief Secretary

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 2 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday asserted that there is an adequate supply of LPG and all petroleum products across the state, and that there is no shortage of any kind.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat with senior officials and all District Collectors through video conferencing to assess the availability and distribution of petroleum products.

He directed district administrations to remain vigilant and take strict action against any instances of hoarding and black marketing of LPG.

During the meeting, it was informed that 3,029 LPG cylinders have been seized so far across the state. As many as 2,759 raids have been conducted and 11 FIRs registered against offenders involved in black marketing.

Chief Secretary Jain instructed District Collectors to strictly enforce the Essential Commodities Act, impose heavy financial penalties on guilty parties, and suspend the licences of agencies found indulging in malpractices.

He noted that some agencies were using their own staff to divert cylinders for black marketing to earn extra profit.

The Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction that long queues at petrol pumps and gas agencies have completely disappeared and that panic booking has stopped.

He directed that the availability of petroleum products should be reviewed on a daily basis at both state and district levels.

The state government has received an additional 10 per cent allocation of LPG from the Centre.

On March 27, 2026, the Government of India also allocated an extra 20 per cent commercial LPG specifically for industries such as steel, automotive, textiles, dyes, chemicals, and plastics. These supplies are being distributed accordingly.

Chief Secretary Jain directed officials to maximise domestic PNG connections in districts where pipelines are available.

He asked District Collectors to provide necessary manpower support to agencies and ensure that the benefits of piped natural gas are widely publicised so that maximum households can be covered within the next three months.

He also instructed that disconnected domestic connections be restored immediately and that No Objection Certificates and other clearances be issued to agencies within 24 hours.

Camps should be organised in residential colonies to facilitate new connections.

The meeting also reviewed progress on granting 'Deemed CGD Approval' within 24 working hours for laying gas pipelines and the establishment of two petrol pumps in each district.

The Central government's assessment regarding additional kerosene allocation is also underway.

Chief Secretary Jain emphasised the need to promote alternative energy sources through widespread awareness campaigns.

He asked all district administrations to act promptly on any complaints related to hoarding or black marketing and ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to the people.