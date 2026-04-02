Dwellsy Confirms 'Feels Right By Dwellsy IQTM' Was An April Fools' Joke, Reaffirms Commitment To Accurate Rent Data

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dwellsy, the rental marketplace and data platform focused on accurate, real-time rent data, confirmed today that its previously announced“Feels Right by Dwellsy IQ TM” division was an April Fools' Day announcement.

The satirical release described a new line of business focused on delivering intentionally inconsistent, incomplete, and“aspirational” rent data, using methods such as scraping, outdated surveys, and“Optimism-Adjusted RentsTM.”

While the announcement was fictional, the underlying issue it highlighted is not.

“For years, the rental housing industry has operated on data that is often delayed, inconsistent, or simply wrong,” said Jonas Bordo, Founder and CEO of Dwellsy.“The response to yesterday's post made one thing clear: a lot of people recognize the problem.”

Dwellsy's core platform takes a different approach. The company ingests millions of listings directly from property managers, owners, and operators, validating and normalizing the data to create a real-time, system-of-record view of the rental market.

As a result, Dwellsy is the only rent data vendor that is consistently able to provide final asking rent, the true public market-clearing price for multifamily and SFR rentals.

“Feels Right by Dwellsy IQTM doesn't exist,” Bordo added.“But the conditions that made the joke feel plausible absolutely do.”

The company noted that the April 1 announcement generated strong engagement from across the real estate ecosystem, including operators, investors, and data professionals, many of whom pointed to ongoing challenges with data reliability and transparency.

Dwellsy will continue to expand its Dwellsy IQTM product suite, focused on delivering accurate, timely, and decision-grade rent data to customers who require precision rather than approximation.

“Real decisions deserve real data,” Bordo said.

For more information, visit dwellsy.